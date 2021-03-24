Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Greg Cheney, $105; Amanda Buffkin, $130; Karinthia Herweyer, $103; Davette Frey, $125.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Tristan Gillett, careless driving and restricted license, $130; Jessica Timmons, invalid driver’s license, $140; Clara Martinez, failure to follow traffic control signals, $70; Gary Bauer, driving under the influence of alcohol- 2nd offense in 10 years and driving with suspended license, jail 180 days, 150 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $1,120; Justin Larsen, criminal contempt, jail 4 days; Gary Bauer, driving with suspended license, jail 30 days, 23 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $370; Joseph Blevins Jr., invalid driver’s license, $150; Alyssa McDonald, driving on wrong side of the road, $90; Jessica Wheeler, failure to notify change of address, $75; Gregory Soltero, no seat belt, $25; Gregory Soltero, failure to stop at stop sign, $150; Colby Larsen, restricted license, $280; Kayden McCurdy, expired temporary license, $140.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Joshua Parker, Riverton, $103; Alexander Esco, Deer Park, Wash., $115; Keshav Rajpal, Middleton, Wis., $105; Raquel Turner, Aurora, Colo., $160; David Gentholts, Bozeman, $103; Cody Minich, Sheridan, $215; Curt Nelson, Racine, Wis., $215; Gabriella Nisselius, Moorcroft, $130; Russell Smith, Harrison, Mich., $97; Robert Spurgeon, Waldport, Ore., $15.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Raquel Turner, Aurora, Colo., failure to make right of way for emergency vehicle, $140; Elizabeth Jensen, McGregor, N.D., failure to provide proof of insurance, $560; Zackery Brandenburg, Laurel, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 90 days, 88 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $920.
