Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Annette N. McClain, fine, leaving the scene of a crash, $400; Holly Marie Patrick, speeding too fast for conditions, crash, $210; Juan Stephen Rehrer, no valid registration/expired registration, $110; Tyler G. Carrafa, no valid registration/expired registration, $110.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Thomas L. Wagner, fine, dangerous animal, $500.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Charles Kegley, Kirkland, Wash., forfeiture, speeding, $163; Veronica L. Clayton, Belfry, speeding, $110; Samuel E. Knoll, Grand Junction, Colo., speeding, $109.
