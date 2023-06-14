Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
June 6, 6:01 p.m., 19 personnel and 4 units responded to a gas detector at 158 Rocking M Trail. Time in service: four minutes.
June 7, 7:04 a.m., 23 personnel and 1 unit responded to a smoke alarm at 937 Sheridan Avenue. Time in service: 2 minutes.
June 9, 3:23 p.m., 23 personnel and 3 units responded to a two car motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue. The crash was investigated. Time in service: four minutes.
June 11, 5:46 p.m., 25 personnel and 2 units responded to a fire alarm on 232 West Yellowstone Avenue. Time in service: 1 minute.
June 11, 1:18 p.m., 16 personnel and 4 units responded to a one car rollover on 2100 WYO 120 N by assisting EMS. Time in service: 47 minutes.
June 12, 4:56 p.m., 18 personnel and 5 units responded to a fire alarm at 2901 Cougar Avenue. Time in service: 30 minutes.
