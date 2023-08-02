CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Kirt Dene Raymond; Raymond pleaded guilty to interfering with a peace officer by intentionally or knowingly attempting to cause bodily injury to the police officer during his arraignment. He was sentenced to serve between two and four years in the Wyoming State Department of Corrections and was given credit for 17 days served. That sentence was subsequently suspended and Raymond was placed on unsupervised probation for three years instead. With his guilty plea, the three other charges against him were dismissed with prejudice, meaning they were dismissed permanently. Those charges included aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude police officers, driving while under the influence of intoxicating liquor or controlled substances, and knowingly possessing a controlled substance, namely THC. Raymond is alleged to have committed the offense he pleaded guilty to on July 5 after he led several law enforcement officers on a high speed chase, at one point slamming on his brakes in the middle of the road almost causing the Park County Sheriff’s deputy behind him to collide with him.
State v. Eugene D. Smucker; Smucker pleaded not guilty to one count of defacing, injuring or destroying the property of another without the owner’s consent. Smucker is alleged to have caused more than $1,000 worth of damage to a Park County Fair building in April after he was distracted while driving and eating a chicken strip. The charge is a felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of no more than $10,000. Smucker now faces a jury trial in December.
State v. Claire Elizabeth Wyndham Bowler; Bowler pleaded guilty to one count of endangering a child by knowingly or willfully permitting a child under the age of 16 to remain in a dwelling or vehicle where there was methamphetamine. It is a felony. Due to a plea agreement, one count of knowingly possessing a controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, was dismissed with prejudice, meaning it was dismissed permanently. Bowler was sentenced to serve in the Wyoming State Department of Corrections for a period of three to five years with credit for 15 days served. That sentence was subsequently suspended and Bowler was placed on supervised probation for a period of three years instead. She committed the offense she pleaded guilty to in November of last year after Cody police officers found methamphetamine inside her vehicle and home where a child stayed.
