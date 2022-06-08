Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
June 3, 8:57 a.m., 751 Sheridan, alarm, investigated, 1 units and 26 personnel responded. Time in service: 33 minutes.
June 3, 3 p.m., 801 Blackburn. Request for assistance from ambulance, 2 units and 17 personnel responded. Time in service: 32 minutes.
June 3, 4:13 p.m., 902 Blackburn. Alarm, canceled, 1 unit and 26 personnel responded. Time in service: 15 minutes.
June 5, 1:43 a.m., MP 67 US 14-16-20 E. Motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS, 4 units and 15 personnel responded. Time in service: 1 hour 2 minutes.
June 6, 8:40 a.m., 902 Blackburn. Fire alarm, investigated, 2 units and 26 personnel responded. Time in service: 20 minutes.
