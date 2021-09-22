Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Christine Warner, failure to yield, stop at sign, $100, $10; Sidney Pratt, Dangerous animal, David Bingley, speeding, $109; Ericka Lynn Ward, no valid drivers license, $160, speeding, $206; Jada Woodward, improper backing, crash, $210.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Richard Price, Birmingham, Ala., speeding, $125; Timothy Gill, Jefferson, Ga., speeding, $112; Jaime Hernandez, Oxnard, Calif., speeding, $121; William Baron III, Coopersville, Mich., speeding, $112; William Shaffer, Lorain, Ohio, littering, $310; Joseph Paul Rudolph, Jackson, failure to stop at stop sign, $100; Sevag Mehterian, Simi Valley, Calif., speeding, $109; Fernando Gonzalez-Negrete, Ceres, Calif., speeding, $115; Andrew Lee King, Vanleer, Tenn., $125; Kyle Puckett, Albany, Ga., speeding, $123; Deagan Corzine, Rock Springs, following too closely, crash, $210; Claire Coffee, Eden Prairie, Minn., speeding, $133.
