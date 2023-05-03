Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:

 

RESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Quintin T. Blair, $175; Kelly Simone, $15; Dean Olenik, $50; Grace B. Pearsall, $155. 

 

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Camren J. Walk, possession of controlled substance — 3 ounces or less, jail 10 days, 10 suspended, 6 months probation, $470; Richard D. Childs, DUI of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, 1st offense within 10 years, jail 45 days, 25 suspended, 6 months probation, $670; Jessie M. Stanger, turning violation, $100; Matthew R. Stevens, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, $450. 

 

NONRESIDENT

SPEEDING OFFENSES

Markeyse Hatcher, Green Bay, Wis., $284; Frederick E. Nelson, Riverton, $165; Dylan Woods, Burlington, $15; Julie Wrobel, Bozeman, $103.

 

NONRESIDENT 

OTHER OFFENSES

Katheryn A. Ferguson, Powell, valid driver’s license, $150; Ferguson, compulsory auto insurance — 1st offense, $570; Wesley A. Hammond, Powell, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, $440; Hammond, altering or mutilating license plates, $240; Markeyse Hatcher, Green Bay, Wis., driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, $450.

