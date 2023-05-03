Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Quintin T. Blair, $175; Kelly Simone, $15; Dean Olenik, $50; Grace B. Pearsall, $155.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Camren J. Walk, possession of controlled substance — 3 ounces or less, jail 10 days, 10 suspended, 6 months probation, $470; Richard D. Childs, DUI of alcohol, incapable of safely driving, 1st offense within 10 years, jail 45 days, 25 suspended, 6 months probation, $670; Jessie M. Stanger, turning violation, $100; Matthew R. Stevens, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, $450.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Markeyse Hatcher, Green Bay, Wis., $284; Frederick E. Nelson, Riverton, $165; Dylan Woods, Burlington, $15; Julie Wrobel, Bozeman, $103.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Katheryn A. Ferguson, Powell, valid driver’s license, $150; Ferguson, compulsory auto insurance — 1st offense, $570; Wesley A. Hammond, Powell, driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, $440; Hammond, altering or mutilating license plates, $240; Markeyse Hatcher, Green Bay, Wis., driving while license canceled, suspended or revoked, $450.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.