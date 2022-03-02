Brooke Harshman was born Feb. 2, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Tranyelle and Clifford Harshman of Byron.
She weighed 6 pounds 7 ounces.
Brooke joins siblings Brailey, 6, and Olivia Blackmer, 4.
Grandparents are Dennis and Rhonda Coplen, and Kirk and Carol Harshman.
Clarke Dugger was born Feb. 22, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Chelsea and Chris Dugger of Powell.
She weighed 7 pounds.
Clarke joins sibling Blake, 4.
Grandparents are Bill and Sue Schultz, and Curt and Cathy Dugger.
Kamryn Nicole Anderson was born Feb. 16, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Jordan Spitzer and Andrew Anderson of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 3 ounces.
Grandparents are Zulia and Robert Anderson, and Christina and Nathan Spitzer.
Winifred Grace Teichert was born Feb. 27, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Kristina and Zach Teichert of Cody.
She weighed 7 pounds 14 ounces.
Kristina joins sibling Ezra James, 4.
Cooper Raymond Raetz was born Feb. 27, 2022 at Cody Regional Health to Allison and Justin Raetz of Cody.
He weighed 8 pounds.
Cooper joins sibling Deacon, 2.
Grandparents are Gary and Linda Robson, Dave and Amy Straw, Tiger McNeil and Tim and Lisa Raetz.
