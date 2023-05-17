Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
May 10, 8:02 p.m., 707 Sheridan Ave., alarm, canceled, two units and 22 personnel. Time in service: 13 minutes.
May 12, 6:05 p.m., Mile post 24 WYO 120 S, motor vehicle accident, unable to locate, four units and 13 personnel. Time in service: 30 minutes.
May 14, 9:01 p.m., 49 Wall St., electrical fire, extinguished, five units and 17 personnel. Time in service: 1 hour, 59 minutes.
May 15, 10:50 a.m., 625 Skyline Drive, gas leak, investigated, three units and 15 personnel. Time in service: 25 minutes.
May 16, 1:12 a.m., Stagecoach Drive and Road 6KV, brushfire, extinguished, five units and 18 personnel. Time in service: 1 hour, 23 minutes.
