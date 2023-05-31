Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
May 23, 6:27 p.m., 16 personnel and four units responded to a motor vehicle accident at 5739 Highway 14/16/20 East and provided traffic control. Time in service: 33 minutes.
May 24, 1:44 a.m., 22 personnel and two units responded to a report of a fire at 901 Simpson Avenue. It was determined there was no fire and only flashing yellow lights. Time in service: 21 minutes.
May 24, 5:58 p.m., 12 personnel and three units responded to 2319 Newton Lane to investigate a carbon monoxide alarm. Time in service: 32 minutes.
May 24, 8:20 p.m., 17 personnel and four units responded to the intersection of 19th Street and Meadow Lane Avenue for a motor vehicle accident. Firefighters assisted EMS and the Cody Police Department with their response. Time in service: 40 minutes.
May 24, 8:25 p.m., 17 personnel and three units responded to 2319 Newton Avenue to investigate a carbon monoxide alarm. Black Hills Energy was contacted. Time in service: 35 minutes.
May 26, 3:08 p.m., 16 personnel and three units responded to 51 Corbett Road to investigate a lightning strike near a house. Time in service: One hour and seven minutes.
May 28, 7:19 p.m., 19 personnel and four units responded to a gas leak at 938 19th Street. Black Hills Energy was contacted to plug the line. Time in service: 15 minutes.
May 30, 8:07 a.m., 15 personnel and four units responded to the intersection of 16th Street and Beck Avenue for a motor vehicle accident and assisted the Cody Police Department. Time in service: 23 minutes.
May 30, 11:08 a.m. 15 personnel and three units responded to 3300 Highway 14/16/20 west for a motor vehicle accident and assisted EMS. Time in service: One hour and 12 minutes.
