Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Rehiem Williamson, 24, warrant, June 23.
Ryon Butler, 44, warrant, June 27.
Levi Herbert, 32, driving while under the influence of alcohol, first offense, June 27.
Disturbance
Caller on Park Drive in Cody says neighbor was in a physical altercation with a person. Deputy provided assistance, 3:12 p.m. June 22.
Caller on Road 6WX in Cody, says neighbor’s dog constantly barks, and the owner won’t speak to the caller, 7:57 p.m. June 22.
Caller on Lane 9 in Powell is reporting a verbal domestic. Deputy provided assistance, 9:09 p.m. June 22.
Traffic
Motor vehicle crash on Road 6UU in Cody. Truck vs. power pole, no injuries, pole is leaning, 3:38 p.m. June 21.
Tires in road on WYO 294 and US 14A in Powell. Deputy provided assistance, 11:47 p.m. June 21.
Motor vehicle crash on Cooper Lane E in Cody, power pole struck, wires almost to the ground, 9:07 a.m. June 22.
REDDI report on US 14A, in Cody, driver in a white car all over the road, inconsistent speed and slamming on their brakes. Headed towards Powell currently stopped in construction. Deputies unable to locate, 4 p.m. June 22.
REDDI report on Road 6WX in Cody. White truck pulling a wide car hauler type trailer, deputy provided assistance, 6:22 p.m. June 22.
REDDI report on Yellowstone Avenue in Cody, newer SUV all over road and almost hit a curb. Deputy unable to locate, 10:19 p.m. June 22.
Motor vehicle crash on Lane 11, in Powell. Caller states a trailer hitch broke, and trailer went through the fence, 7:46 a.m. June 24.
Caller says there is a trailer broke down and is afraid it’s going to get hit sometime tonight before it can be fixed between on Lane 11 and Road 8 in Powell, 6:40 p.m. June 24.
Other
Search and Rescue call occurred at Deep Lake. SOS device activation of male soaked and “trapped” in knee deep water with five others. Contact made with all parties and everyone was okay, 1:56 p.m. June 19.
Caller on Cactus Road in Powell says while four-wheeling, two guns were dropped. They checked the area multiple times and still haven’t found them, 3:10 p.m. June 19.
Caller’s house on Road 1AF in Powell was broken into a week ago. A beer brewing kit was stolen and a hat knocked over, 5:36 p.m. June 21.
Travel trailer has been abandoned on the property for two years on Lane 16 in Cody, 9:29 a.m. June 22.
Trespass complaint on Lane 6 in Powell. People on property living in a camper that aren’t supposed to be there. Deputies unable to assist, 3:24 p.m. June 22.
Caller on Ptarmigan Drive in Cody, delayed reporting caller’s neighbor assaulted and threatened the caller, 5:34 p.m. June 22.
Caller on Lane 14 in Powell says that a grey truck was suspiciously driving on a dead-end lane. Deputy provided assistance, 8:45 p.m. June 23.
Caller on Brown Mountain Road in Cody is being harassed, deputy provided assistance, 7:11 p.m. June 24.
Trespass complaint on Shoshone River Drive in Cody. Caller states that there is a subject that needs to leave the property. Deputy provided assistance, 2:56 a.m. June 25.
Caller on Appaloosa Lane in Cody says there is a suspicious truck in the area. Deputy unable to locate, 10:47 p.m. June 25.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Ezra Rodgers, 30, driving while under the influence, June 21.
Christopher McGonagle, 21, warrant, June 21.
Andrew Johnston, 28, public intoxication, disorderly conduct, June 23.
Ethan Haywood, 23, Meeteetse, possession of controlled substance, under the influence of controlled substance, and probation violation, June 26.
Raymond Pope, 40, public intoxication, June 26.
Steven St. Clair, 67, driving while under the influence, first offense within 10 years, June 26.
Christopher Badia, 42, use of controlled substance, interference with a peace officer, June 27.
Disturbance
Caller on Salsbury Avenue says he heard what he thinks were gun shots in the alley between Bleistein Avenue and Salsbury Avenue. Officer gave assistance, 9:22 p.m. June 21.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says two males fighting in bar area, 1:10 a.m. June 23.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says there is a possible fight, 1:56 a.m. June 23.
Caller on Draw Street would like to speak to Code Enforcement Officer regarding nuisance dogs next door to her. Officer provided assistance, 9:28 a.m. June 23.
Caller on Acadia Street said duplex on 23rd Street is having a party and waking him up. Officer provided assistance 2:09 a.m. June 25.
Fireworks complaint on Robert Street and E Avenue caller wishes to remain anonymous says there are fireworks being shot off in the subdivision. Officers unable to locate, 11:31 p.m. June 25.
Fireworks complaint on Pleasant View Drive. Neighbor is shooting off fireworks. Officer provided assistance, 2:47 p.m. June 27.
Traffic
Caller on Beck Avenue says the corner of garage in rear of building was struck by an unknown vehicle, 10:50 a.m. June 22.
Motor vehicle crash on 11th Street and Sheridan Avenue. Caller in an RV advised he clipped a mirror on a parked vehicle, 9:18 a.m. June 23.
Motor vehicle crash on Yellowstone Avenue delayed reporting, Friday, June 17. Caller backed into by another party. Both parties exchanged information now second half doesn’t want to pay. Caller would like to speak to an officer. Officer unable to assist, 12:05 p.m. June 23.
Caller on 14th Street and Sheridan Avenue says older Chevy truck, dark blue in color, westbound, just ran over the city detour sign, 12:21 p.m. June 23.
Motor vehicle crash on Blackburn Avenue. Ford F350 vs. Ford Fiesta, no injuries, no blockage, parked on side of the road, 3:19 p.m. June 24.
Motor vehicle crash on 8th Street. Two vehicle non injuries, non-blocking, pulled off to Sierra Trading Post, 10:26 a.m. June 25.
Motor vehicle crash on Alger Avenue. White supercab, 4 door, hit in the right rear door, and now in caller’s lawn. Was hit sometime last night, 10:40 a.m. June 25th.
Other
Welfare check requested on 74 year old female on 16th Street. Sister calling from Tenn. cannot make phone contact. Officer provided assistance, 11:30 a.m. June 21.
Caller on Heart Mountain Street said there is a white Honda with a dog inside, windows are cracked and caller feels the dog is in distress due to the heat, 68 degrees outside. Car gone upon officer’s arrival, 1:09 p.m. June 21.
Welfare check requested on caller’s brother on West Yellowstone Avenue. Caller advised his brother is in a wheelchair and in need of services. Officer provided assistance, 1:20 p.m. June 21.
Caller on 36th Street says someone shot his chickens with a blow dart, 7:11 p.m. June 21.
Caller on Central Avenue says five subjects just started hitting his car and kicking it. Officer provided assistance, 10:25 p.m. June 21.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue delayed reporting, has video of juveniles stealing from store on June 21, 1:22 p.m. June 22.
Caller on 29th Street says neighbor’s are making threats to caller’s kids. Officer provided assistance, 2:11 p.m. June 22.
Caller On Alpine Avenue says he is having issues with neighbor’s water coming to his residence and would like to speak with Code Enforcement Officer about options. Officer provided assistance, 8:58 a.m. June 23.
Caller on 22nd Street says the neighbor has been letting her dog out and its running around neighborhood and harassing others. Officer provided assistance, 7:14 a.m. June 24.
Caller on Big Horn Avenue in Cody wants to report a stolen pistol, 9:17 a.m. June 24.
Caller at Summit Apartments on Stampede Avenue would like a welfare check, the person has not answered door nor has she answered the phone which is unusual for this person. Officer gave assistance, 3:12 p.m. June 24.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue says white box truck with Texas plates has been parked since the 18th. DOT numbers are covered, on fence line by auto center. Officer gave assistance, 3:56 p.m. June 24.
Caller on Rocky Road said unknown person over last week broke into the callers address, 5:02 p.m. June 24.
Caller on 29th Street says a neighbor kid found a shotgun in a case in the backyard. Officer gave assistance, 6:06 p.m. June 24.
Caller would like welfare check on her aunt on Rumsey Avenue. Her aunt is supposed to be on her way to see her in Bozeman. Officer gave assistance 5:05 p.m. June 25.
Caller requesting welfare check on sister she hasn’t heard from in 23 hours on Tri Power Court. Officer provided assistance, 7:14 p.m. June 25..
Caller on West Yellowstone Avenue says that a male in a maroon Dodge Ram threatened to shoot her and her husband. Officer provided assistance 12:26 a.m. June 26.
Reporting party in the lobby of law enforcement center found possible drugs in parking lot of Shoshone Apartments on Pioneer Avenue and would like to show an officer. Officer provided assistance, 10:37 a.m. June 26.
Caller on 12th Street and Wyoming Avenue reported suspicious activity of a white male adult in blue jeans, black sweatshirt, black backpack, who is waving a black umbrella. He appears to be under the influence, 4:55 p.m. June 26.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says that protesters are stepping in front of traffic and they had to slam on their brakes to stop, with horses in the trailer. Officer provided assistance 6:14 p.m. June 26.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue called in to say people had Libation drinks in the miniature golf. Officer provided assistance, 8:03 p.m. June 26.
Caller on 26th Street says neighbor from Holler Avenue is over watering and flooding callers property. Officer gave assistance, 11:31 a.m. June 27.
Caller on North Chugwater Drive says two dogs in a fenced backyard were tangled. One appears deceased and another injured. A third dog inside fence but not involved, 3:14 p.m. June 27.
Suspicious activity reported on Road 6WX, a person about 17-18 years old in a black T-shirt, black hat, jeans and black backpack, was not acting right and throwing rocks onto road. Officer unable to locate, 3:35 p.m. June 27.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue states there is a male with his pants halfway down and is now walking through the parking lot. She had to bring her kids in because he was acting weird. Officer provided assistance, 6:01 p.m. June 27.
Caller on 19th Street says her mother just slapped her roommate, officer provided assistance, 6:29 p.m. June 27.
Suspicious activity on Cougar Avenue in the restroom on side of tennis courts BMX yellow bike with blue tires has been there for about two hours, 8:08 p.m. June 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.