Loretta Rae Foote was born Aug. 15, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Lynn and Kasey Foote.
She weighed 6 lbs 14 ozs.
Loretta joins sister, Remi, 8.
Grandparents are Edwin and Jacqueline Akerson and Jim and Kit Foote.
Luna Marie Dhondt was born Aug. 19, 2023, at Cody Regional health to Ashton and Bryan Dhondt.
She weighed 7 lbs 8ozs.
Luna joins sibling, Fayle Lynn Dhondt, 2.
Grandparents are Eve and Doug Lindamood.
Rowan Rickert was born Aug. 17, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Katelyn and Kevin Rickert.
He weighed 7 lbs 12 ozs.
Grandparents are Heather Lang, Brian Lang and Steve Rickert.
