Bagheera is a 2.5-year-old black domestic shorthair. Bagheera is a large boy, he would like very much to be a barn cat as he doesn’t like people and he is declining here in the shelter. Since Bagheera is what we call a “working cat,” he is FREE for adoption. He is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. Goldie is a 11-month-old yellow Lab mix. She is a very sweet girl that loves her humans and plays really well with other dogs. She is a prime cuddle bug candidate and really, really likes treats. We do not know how she is around children or cats. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

