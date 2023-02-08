Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Cody Hess, $103; Byron D. Perry, $103; Nicole Hansen, $105; Daniel Vastyan, $97; David Bingley, $140; Norman H. Sedig, $103; Mark Crowe, $103; Mark William Ballou, $15.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Karinthia Herweyer, driving on right side of the roadway, $90; Nathan P. Soderberg, failure to notify change of address, $85; Levy J. Anderson, DUI - 2nd offense within 10 years, $520; Chance A. Norleen, DUI - 2nd offense within 10 years, $770; Kyla M. Sizemore, theft under $1,000, $570; Anneliese J. Croft, using electronic handheld device to read, write, send or read text while driving, $105; Patrisha L. Hennings, driving while license suspended, $420; Hennings, driving without interlock device, $420.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Lawrence J. Patten, Dannebrog, Neb., $475; Trystan Tuttle, Powell, $103; Hayden Rodriguez, Billings, $155; Jodi Adams, Worland, $120; John Hunter, Miami, Fla., $130.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Donna Taylor, Powell, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; Anna Pratt, Powell, failure to notify change of address, $75; Charles L. Jenkins, Cowley, expired temporary license permit/improper registration, $140; Jon A. Montgomery, Powell, DUI of alcohol and controlled substance combination - 1st offense within 10 years, $770; Montgomery, turning violation at intersection, $770; Montgomery, signal required 100 feet before turn, $770; Sheila M. Worth, Deaver, DUI - 3rd offense within 10 years, $2,040; McKenzie L. Garrett, Raleigh, N.C., DUI - 1st offense within 10 years, $820; Devon R. Burrell, Riverton, DUI - 1st offense within 10 years, $970.
