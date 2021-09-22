CIVIL ACTIONS
RMCC Inc. and IEC Real Estate Holdings v. Park County Commissioners; The plaintiffs said the defendant’s motion for summary judgement and to dismiss the case should be denied because the motion is not timely. Earlier, the plaintiffs also filed for a declaratory judgement on the case, claiming the defense has not responded to their claims. The defendants have opposed this entry of default and are asking the court to reject it. RMCC and IEC are petitioning the court that the commissioners did not adequately inform them of a zoning change to their Powell property in April 2019.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Chelsea Velker and Travis Dawe; The 5-day jury trial was pushed back to Oct. 4. Velker and Dawe are each charged with a felony for allowing a child in the presence of meth, charges carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. Meth was allegedly found during a search of Velker’s house in January.
State v. Tyler Stonehouse; A petition was submitted to revoke Stonehouse’s probation. He is accused of testing positive for amphetamine, meth, opiates and marijuana and being a member of an organization where the primary source of income is alcohol sales. In 2020 Stonehouse pleaded guilty to delivery of controlled substance Buprenorphine. He was sentenced to 2 years supervised probation and a 2-4 year suspended prison sentence. In December 2018 Stonehouse sold 6.5 Suboxone pills to confidential informants.
State v. Rudy Dehaan; Dehaan had his bond reduced to $10,000 cash only. Dehaan is facing charges of child abuse, accused of throwing an 8-year-old child against a wall by the child’s throat and lifting the child up by ears. If found guilty he could serve up to 10 years in prison and $10,000 in fines.
State v. Zakary Diller; A 2:30 p.m. Oct. 6 arraignment hearing was set for Diller. He is facing up to 48 years in prison and $75,000 in fines for charges of aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon, theft of a firearm, theft of property valued $1,000 or more, and possession of a firearm as a felon. Diller is accused of stealing five guns and other artifacts during an alleged burglary at Old Trail Town in August.
State v. Eddie Boyles; Boyles bond was kept at $15,000 cash only after his arraignment hearing last Friday. Boyles is charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and causing serious bodily injury to another individual, leaving the scene of an accident, and failure to drive in a single lane, charges carrying up to 11 years in prison and a minimum $2,000 fine.
State v. Moshe Williams and Carolyn Aune; Aune submitted a request for a bond modification hearing. Williams and Aune are being held at the Park County Detention Center each on a $1 million cash-only bond, after being charged with first degree murder, a charge carrying life in prison and the possibility of the death penalty. Each are accused of causing the murder of Williams’ 2-year-old daughter Paisleigh Williams.
State v. Kyle Espinoza; A motion to show order was filed against Espinoza after he failed to show up at the Park County Detention Center for his prison sentence. Espinoza was sentenced to 2-4 years in prison with credit for 19 days served after being found guilty for breaking his probation, terminated from the Park County Drug Court program. He is now in custody at the Natrona County Detention Center on an unrelated charge. In 2020 Espinoza pleaded guilty to forgery and was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation.
