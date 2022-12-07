Kidders is an 11-year-old domestic longhair Calico. Sadly, she lost her owner and would like to be someone’s lap cat. She needs a nice, quiet “retirement” home to call her own. She loves being pet and doesn’t mind being held. Max is an 8-month-old black and white Lab mix. He will need to have a tall fence because he’s got some bounce to him and he is selective about which dogs he likes to hang out with. He loves chasing his toys around and going for long walks and hikes. Max is a cuddler and would love to curl up on the couch with his human. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

