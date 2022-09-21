Arion is a 9-month-old Alabay also known as a Central Asian Shepherd Dog. He is currently 94 lbs and could get up to 170 lbs. He has been around older children and loves to play tug. He will need training but is a quick learner. Dawn is an almost 2 year old black and white Domestic Shorthair. She is a sweet girl that is a little skittish but she has learned to ask for attention and play. She gets along great with other cats and she likes going outside to relax in the sun. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.