Arthus Aurelius Roe was born April 3, 2023, at West Park Hospital to Kelley Bushnell and Jon Roe of Cody.
He weighed 9 lbs. 2 oz.
Arthus joins two brothers: Zayden, 6 and Grayson, 5.
Grandparents are Barbara Bushnell, Tammy and David Thompson and Pamela and Larry Nelson.
Claire Maria Dewey was born April 4, 2023, at West Park Hospital to August and Kyle Dewey of Cody.
She weighed 6 lbs. 7 oz.
Claire joins two sisters: Gwen, 7 and Natalie, 4.
Kannon Prescott Kondash was born April 5, 2023, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Shenéa and Austin Kondash of Powell.
He weighed 8 lbs. 2 oz. and was 19 3/4 inches long.
Kannon joins siblings: Adalynn, 9 and Noah, 8.
Grandparents are Robert Kondash, Lynn Ringler and Scott and Cindy Allred.
Presley Jeanne Krei was born April 5, 2023, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Sydney and Carter Krei of Powell.
She weighed 7 lbs. 13 oz. and was 20 1/2 inches long.
Presley joins sibling: Riggin, 1.
Luca Ioan Beresteanu was born on April 5, 2023, at West Park Hospital to Andrea Brady and Cristian Beresteanu of Cody.
He weighed 8 lbs. 7 oz.
Grandparents are Christine George, Thomas Brady and Anca and Costel Beresteanu.
Owen Wick was born on April 8, 2023, at West Park Hospital to Whitney Davis and Brian Wick of Lake Village in Yellowstone.
He weighed 7 lbs. 8 oz.
Grandparents are Amy Rose, Jeff Davis and Bruce and Beth Wick.
Lois Ann Bullinger was born April 8, 2023, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Loretto and Mark Bullinger of Powell.
She weighed 7 lbs. 4.3 oz and was 20 inches long.
Lois joins brother: Angus, 1.
Grandparents are Judy Gillett and Tom and Janet Spiering.
Rorie Jaymes Metzger was born April 9, 2023, at West Park Hospital to Kinli and Brandon Metzger of Cody.
She weighed 7 lbs. 15 oz.
Rorie joins brother: Rhett, 2.
Grandparents are Danny and Niki Vigil and Mark and Marla Metzger.
