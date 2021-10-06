Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Arthur Wilson, 58, warrant, Sept. 28
Disturbance
Party going on at Lane 11 ½ in Powell, 12:20 a.m. Oct. 1.
Neighbor has made threats and shot either in the air or at the caller on Road 1 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 11:45 a.m. Oct. 2.
Traffic
Road hazard on West Coulter Avenue in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 1:10 a.m. Sept. 26.
Third-hand info placed for a Sorrel horse off on the roadway at the Gibbs Bridge on County Road 6KV in Cody, 1:20 p.m. Sept. 26.
A truck and a deer collided on WYO 120 South in Meeteetse, 7:55 p.m. Sept. 26.
Caller ran into a ditch near the intersection of Road 10 and Lane 8 in Powell, 3:20 a.m. Sept. 28.
Toolbox fell out of the bed of a pickup near the intersection of Silvertip Road and WYO 295 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 10:05 a.m. Sept. 29.
Truck rolled over on County Road 3CXS in Cody with no injuries or blockage, 11:55 a.m. Sept. 29.
Silver car dragging part of its undercarriage and swerving all over the road at varying speeds near the intersection of Lane 11 and WYO 295 in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate it at 3:30 p.m. Sept. 29.
REDDI report filed on a blue car last seen headed east on Lane 11 in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate it at 4 p.m. Sept. 29.
Horses on US 14-16-20 West in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 8:40 a.m. Sept. 30.
Neighbor driving really fast past caller’s house on Battlefield Trail in Clark. Deputies provided assistance at 5:20 p.m. Sept. 30.
Visa card found near the intersection of WYO 120 South and WYO 290 in Meeteetse, 9:30 p.m. Sept. 30.
Road hazard on US 14A in Cody, 6:35 p.m. Oct. 2.
Other
Third-hand call placed to the Park County Search and Rescue facility on 15th Street in Cody of a person needing an ambulance from the backcountry. Deputies provided assistance at 8:15 a.m. Sept. 26.
Deceased 62-year old man found on Lane 8 in Powell, 1:30 p.m. Sept. 26.
Caller is being threatened by phone and would like a standby on Marquette Drive in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 6:55 a.m. Sept. 27.
Items were stolen two nights ago from a house on Road 11.5 in Powell, 7:10 a.m. Sept. 27.
White goat with a brown head missing from Boehm Road in Cody, 5:55 p.m. Sept. 27.
Caller is having issues with a neighbor on WYO 295 in Powell burning in a ditch, 8:50 p.m. Sept. 27.
Deceased 87-year-old man found on Creek Lane in Cody, 7:45 a.m. Sept. 29.
Caller on US 14-16-20 West in Cody received suspicious pictures. Deputies were unable to assist at 10:05 a.m. Sept. 29.
Black cow out on the walking path on the south side of Beck Lake Park off US 14-16-20 East. Deputies were unable to assist at 6:40 p.m. Sept. 30.
Neighbor is threatening Road 1 in Powell caller and trespassing. Deputies provided assistance at 6:40 p.m. Sept. 30.
People are on their own property but are shooting firearms and flashing their truck lights towards the caller on Road 1 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 9:40 p.m. Sept. 30.
Bus left in driveway on Reesy Road in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 8:50 a.m. Oct. 1.
Road 1 in Powell caller is having problems with the neighbors, 12:05 p.m. Oct. 1.
Search and Rescue call placed for a horse incident that caused injuries off County Road 6WX in Cody. The patient is awake and breathing, 1:55 p.m. Oct. 1.
Caller saw flashlights around their Desert Road in Powell property the previous night and this morning saw footprints. Deputies provided assistance at 5:45 p.m. Oct. 1.
Two people went hunting the previous day in the Wood River area of Meeteetse and were supposed to be home that night but haven’t returned. They had snacks but no meals or a tent. Deputies provided assistance at 7:15 a.m. Oct. 2.
People living in a camper on County Road 2BC in Cody and the caller thinks they’re trying to hide from the way they are parked. Deputies provided assistance at 1:35 p.m. Oct. 2.
Road 1 in Powell man reported someone on their property. Deputies provided assistance at 3:50 p.m. Oct. 2.
Neighbor dispute in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 7:50 p.m. Oct. 2.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Jeffrey Whalen, 36, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain a single lane, careless driving, possession of controlled substances, no valid driver’s license, no proof of insurance, Oct. 1
Ezra Rodgers, 30, property destruction more than $1,000, Oct. 5
Isiah Lachenmeier, 21, probation violation, Oct. 5
Disturbance
Two people are fighting at the Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 5:05 p.m. Sept. 30.
Loud sound coming from Eastside School Elementary School on 17th Street, 12:40 a.m. Oct. 1.
Man in a tan truck with a topper on it harassing caller’s children at the Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 8:05 p.m. Oct. 1.
Man said his neighbor’s dog is barking again on East Carter Avenue, 6:45 p.m. Oct. 4.
Male came to an apartment on Pioneer Avenue and started screaming and yelling. Officers provided assistance at 7:05 p.m. Oct. 4.
Traffic
Traffic complaint filed on Stampede Avenue, 11:25 a.m. Sept. 28.
Minor, two-vehicle crash in the Tractor Supply parking lot on Yellowstone Avenue. There were no injuries or blockage at 11:35 a.m. Sept. 28.
Dark blue minivan has been speeding around town and down alleys near the Maverik south gas station on 17th Street. Officers were unable to locate at 3 a.m. Sept. 29.
Jeep Wrangler has been parked on the south side of the teacher’s parking lot at Eastside Elementary School on 17th Street, 7:50 a.m. Sept. 29.
Red Toyota Celica crashed at Rawhide Coffee Company on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 2:35 p.m. Sept. 30.
Extra patrols requested in the Stampede Avenue area tonight only, 6:25 p.m. Sept. 30.
Piece of furniture in the west bound lane of Big Horn Avenue near A Street. Officers were unable to locate at 7:25 a.m. Oct. 1.
Car illegally parked at the Irma Hotel on Sheridan Avenue since 6 a.m. Police issued a citation at 10:35 a.m. Oct. 1.
Blue 2016 Subaru hit by a red Buick at Blake’s Portrait Studio on Alger Avenue, 11:25 a.m. Oct. 1.
Blackburn Avenue business owner said the RV shop next door parks their RVs in front of his business. Officers provided assistance at 12:20 p.m. Oct. 1.
Traffic complaint filed on silver Range Rover driving at a high rate of speed through the crossing guard at Cody Middle School on Cougar Avenue. Officers were unable to locate it at 2 p.m. Oct. 1.
REDDI report filed on a white Dodge Ram with a welder attached being driven by a man that pulled over, stopped and then kept going. He was last seen heading up the 12th Street hill. Officers were unable to locate at 1:30 a.m. Oct. 2.
Traffic complaint filed on teal cattle truck with Montana license plates over the centerline on WYO 120 North. Officers were unable to locate it at 1:35 p.m. Oct. 2.
A vehicle rolled into another at the front parking lot of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 2:50 p.m. Oct. 2.
Man in a maroon Dodge driving erratically, slowing down and speeding up on the Powell Highway. Caller stopped and followed the vehicle to Twin Creek Trail Avenue at 3:05 p.m. Oct. 2.
Dead kitten in the road near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 15th Street. Officers were unable to assist at 5:20 p.m. Oct. 2.
Someone hit a woman’s RV while she was inside shopping on Yellowstone Avenue a few days ago. Reported at 8:35 a.m. Oct. 4.
Napa Auto Parts reported a vehicle has been in their parking lot for two weeks on Beck Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 9:45 p.m. Oct. 4.
Two-car crash near the intersection of Beck Avenue and 17th Street with no injuries or blockage, 10:10 a.m. Oct. 4.
Other
Cat in a trap on Beck Avenue, 9 a.m. Sept. 28.
Illegal dumping of mattresses on Sheridan Avenue. Caller requests contact of a suspect. Officers provided assistance at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 28.
Norton antivirus scam reported on Big Horn Avenue, 10:05 a.m. Sept. 28.
Man in line at Peter’s Cafe on Sheridan Avenue looks like Brian Laundrie, wearing blue jeans and a black jacket that says “JB” on it. The report was unfounded at 12:20 p.m. Sept. 29.
Cedar Lane resident took a black and white male Shih Tzu and Shiba Inu mixed dog with no collar or tags, 4:50 p.m. Sept. 29.
Caller lost a 1-year-old small white female beagle dog with no collar at the Comfort Inn on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 1:40 a.m. Sept. 30.
Resident saw a moose in the area of the Lifetime Small Animal Hospital and Super Bowl on Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 4:50 a.m. Sept. 30.
Black lab with a red collar walking down the alley at Green Acres on Rocky Road. Officers were unable to locate at 10:40 a.m. Sept. 30.
Prowler reported at the Buffalo Bill cabins at the Holiday Inn on Sheridan Avenue, last seen at 5 a.m. Officers provided assistance at 6:10 a.m. Oct. 1.
Caller at Blair Enterprises on Sheridan Avenue believes they’ve been scammed. Officers provided assistance at 9:40 a.m. Oct. 1.
Wife reported her husband’s brown tri-fold wallet with driver’s license and a few hundred dollars inside lost on Yellowstone Avenue, 11:55 a.m. Oct. 1.
Woman is verbally fighting with her neighbor in the 21st Street apartment complex. Officers provided assistance at 10:20 p.m. Oct. 1.
Client might have been scammed on Meadow Lane Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 8:35 a.m. Oct. 2.
Man that was harassing children before is back on Pioneer Avenue. He is hispanic, has a ponytail, and is wearing beige clothes. Officers provided assistance at 9:10 p.m. Oct. 2.
Woman lost a long, light brown leather wallet at Millstone Brewery on Sheridan Avenue, 8:25 a.m. Oct. 3.
Caller’s wife on Ash Street has been receiving threatening text messages, 10:20 p.m. Oct. 3.
Long-haired tabby cat walking through the Draw Street neighborhood, appears to have a broken back, 7:25 a.m. Oct. 4.
Caller would like to speak to an officer in regards to losing an iPad, possibly at Walmart, 8:35 a.m. Oct. 4.
Stella Court resident would like to report a high quantity of traffic coming to a particular address he believes is related to drugs. Officers provided assistance at 9:40 a.m. Oct. 4.
Woman said her brother is defrauding her deceased father on 17th Street. Officers provided assistance at 11:45 a.m. Oct. 4.
Possibly intoxicated man just came in for a movie at Big Horn Cinemas on Big Horn Avenue, 7:05 p.m. Oct. 4.
Pretty sure I seen Brian Laundrie also in Cody.
