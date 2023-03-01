Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Kirk Andreas Ohman, 31, warrant, Feb. 21.
Calvin Andrew Wick, 31, theft of less than $1,000, Feb. 24.
Raymond Douglas Floyd, 30, warrant, Feb. 26.
Traffic
Caller on Road 3/Lane 9 in Powell reported seven horses in the roadway, 7:11 a.m., Feb. 24.
Other
Caller on W. Spring Road in Cody reported a sorrel mule is missing, 12:50 p.m., Feb. 19.
Caller on State Street in Meeteetse reported the window is broken out of their house, 4:23 p.m., Feb. 19.
Caller on County Road 2AB thinks cows are not being properly fed in the cold. Deputy provided assistance, 9:52 a.m., Feb. 22.
Caller on WYO 295 reported a physical altercation between a male and female, 8:06 p.m., Feb. 22.
Caller on Schneider Road reported that someone had broken into the house, 8:27 p.m., Feb. 23.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Garrett K. Schofield, 23, reckless endangering, Feb. 17.
Zachary L. Dewitt, 31, DUI of alcohol - 2nd offense within 10 years, reckless driving, flee or attempting to elude police, interference with peace officer - obstruction, Feb. 18.
Kirk A. Ohman, 31, probation violation, Feb. 23.
Tucker D. Wirfel, 35, probation and parole arrest, hold order, Feb. 24.
Daniel A. Snider, 48, DUI of alcohol & controlled substances - 1st offense within 10 years, possession of controlled substance, failure to provide proof of insurance, no license plate light, Feb. 25.
Jonathan A. Philips, 34, possession of controlled substance, under the influence of controlled substance, probation violation, Feb, 27.
Disturbance
Caller on Newton Avenue said neighbors dog across alley is barking and caller is afraid something might be wrong. Officer provided assistance, 10:37 p.m., Feb. 26.
Caller on 23rd Street said dog barking all day and night for past four days, typically inside. Officer provided assistance, 3:29 p.m., Feb. 27.
Traffic
Caller on 17th Street reported a gray Pontiac with no hubcaps that speeds through the school zone on 17th Street every morning around 7:52 a.m. Warning issued, 8 a.m., Feb. 17.
Motor vehicle crash on South Chugwater Drive. Vehicle ran into caller’s fence. Caller thinks it was a city garbage truck but nobody witnessed it happen, 8 a.m., Feb. 21.
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue. Caller hit a curb with her vehicle and is not drivable. Officer provided assistance, 12:19 p.m., Feb. 21.
Motor vehicle crash at Big Horn Medical Center on 8th Street. Caller hit a pole, 12:58 p.m., Feb. 21.
Motor vehicle crash on 8th Street. Snow removal company back into caller’s unoccupied vehicle, 4:38 p.m., Feb. 21.
Motor vehicle crash on West Yellowstone Avenue. Red Ram truck backed into caller’s vehicle and left scene, 9:48 a.m., Feb. 24.
Accident on Sheridan Avenue. Sysco driver hit pole and the cable is sagging, 8:22 a.m., Feb. 25.
REDDI report on C Street on a grey Buick LeSabre, officer unable to locate, 10:18 p.m., Feb. 25.
Motor vehicle crash on Sheridan Avenue. Truck was struck by a Riverton School bus while parked at the above location. Officer provided assistance, 1:16 p.m., Feb. 27.
Other
Officer initiated activity on Alger Avenue/17th Street for a male in the middle of the road, 8:49 a.m., Feb. 17.
Caller on Carter Avenue reported their fence was kicked down three weeks ago, and last night, their address post was kicked down. Officer provided assistance, 10:06 a.m., Feb. 17.
Caller on Outlook Court reported a neighbor for not shoveling snow. The caller attempted to ask but the neighbor slammed door on the caller, 12:41 p.m., Feb. 17.
Caller on West Avenue reported hearing approximately five shots from garage, 4: 11 p.m., Feb. 17.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue requested a welfare check on 76-year-old male, who caller hasn’t had contact with since before Christmas. No known medical issues, just worried about their welfare. Officer provided assistance, 6: 13 p.m., Feb. 18.
Caller on 13th Street requested a welfare check on her sister, who was screaming and yelling in the background when the caller was talking to her brother-in-law. The caller would like an officer to check on her. Officer provided assistance, 5:13 p.m., Feb. 20.
Caller reported a store on Sheridan Avenue sold tobacco to her underage son. Officer provided assistance, 8:57 p.m., Feb. 20.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue states an unknown female is in front of the ER but won’t give her name and is kind of all over the place, 2:20 a.m., Feb. 21.
Caller on 16th Street reported an abandoned, very nice bike on the southwest side of the street, after the caller read on Facebook about bicycles being stole from Albertsons, 1:39 p.m., Feb. 21.
Officer initiated activity at Yellowstone Avenue. McDonald’s sign with graffiti on it. Officer provided assistance, 2:30 p.m., Feb. 23.
Caller on 19th Street requested a welfare check on neighbor she hasn’t seen in a few weeks. She went to the house Friday and no one answered. His truck is there but the mail is piling up. Officer provided assistance, 3:44 p.m., Feb. 23.
Caller on 17th Street says that a male was just released from jail and is on probation and drinking at the bar, 5:30 p.m., Feb. 23.
Caller on Simpson Avenue reported church members were getting scammed under caller’s name and number, 2:17 p.m., Feb. 24.
Caller on East Carter Avenue says there are lights on inside of their camper at this residence. No one has been in the camper in a few weeks, and no one is supposed to have access to the camper. Officer provided assistance, 9:10 p.m., Feb. 24.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported damage to the latch of her gate. It was forced open, and there are footprints in the snow. Officer provided assistance, 11:36 p.m., Feb. 24.
A caller on Sheridan Avenue reported a 20-year-old intoxicated male who is unable to remember where he is staying, has fallen multiple times and was last seen headed east on Sheridan Avenue, 2:07 a.m., Feb. 25.
Call to assist another agency after reports of a 62-year-old female who fell on ice and broke her ankle on Big Horn Avenue. Officer provided assistance, 9:07 a.m., Feb. 25.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported puppies at Tractor Supply looked sick. Officer provided assistance, 11:28 a.m., Feb. 25.
Caller on Baker Drive requested a welfare check on the male listed who no one has heard from since January, 4:34 p.m., Feb. 25.
Caller on Yellowstone Avenue reported the theft of two Lego sets, 7:15 p.m., Feb. 25.
A caller on 21st Street requested a welfare check on the listed female, who sounded confused and stated she could not get out of bed. Officer provided assistance, 10:18 p.m., Feb. 25.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported a probation violation by an ex who is at Chinatown, upstairs drinking alcohol. Officer provided assistance, 8:14 p.m., Feb. 26.
Caller on Pioneer Avenue said her social security number was stolen and someone used it to file her taxes. Officer provided assistance, 10:39 a.m., Feb. 27.
Caller on Canyon Avenue reported someone stole his identity and is out about $7,000. Officer provided assistance, 11:14 a.m., Feb. 27.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue reported that her rear plates were stolen in the last few days, 3:54 p.m., Feb. 27.
