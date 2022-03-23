Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Tyler Minden, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to obey traffic signals, March 17
Randy Matthews, 32, warrant, March 18
Disturbance
Verbal and physical altercation on WYO 120 North in Clark, 6 p.m. March 13.
Traffic
Yield sign was taken down near the intersection of Lane 5 and Road 10 in Powell, 1:45 p.m. March 13.
One-vehicle crash occurred the previous day on Lane 9 in Powell. Reported at 12:50 p.m. March 14.
Guardrail damaged on County Road 4DT in Meeteetse, 9:45 a.m. March 15.
Vehicle speeding in the Lane 9 of Powell area. Deputies were unable to locate them at 5:30 p.m. March 15.
Delayed motor vehicle crash reported at the intersection of WYO 290 and Wood River Road in Meeteetse due to the caller hitting a guardrail, 7 p.m. March 15.
Vehicle abandoned on Moonlite Drive in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 6:40 p.m. March 17.
Other
Physical fight on Wyoming Avenue in Meeteetse, 11:05 p.m. March 13.
Lane 14 in Powell resident said a neighbor threatened them. Deputies provided assistance at 9:10 a.m. March 14.
Caller was scammed on Appaloosa Lane in Cody and said someone is trying to serve them papers. Deputies provided assistance at 2:55 p.m. March 14.
Probation violation reported at River View Drive in Cody, 5:35 a.m. March 15.
Deceased 68-year old man found on Caddis Lane in Cody, 9 a.m. March 15.
County Road 7WC in Cody resident wants to meet with a deputy and discuss their options. Deputies provided assistance at 12:05 p.m. March 15.
Caller is trespassed from a location on North Ridge Drive in Cody and needs to get some mail. Deputies were unable to assist at 2:20 p.m. March 15.
Four horses have been put in a pasture on County Road 2AB in Cody that were previously on the road. They are palomino, black and bay equine, 4:10 p.m. March 15.
Dark colored vehicle dumping a fridge on Road 5 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 3:20 p.m. March 17.
Person brought in coins on Main Street in Ralston that the caller believes were stolen, 5:35 p.m. March 17.
Caller lost their passport on WYO 295 in Powell when moving from Powell to Burlington, 10:40 a.m. March 18.
Dog killed caller’s chickens on Road 6 in Powell, 5:30 p.m. March 18.
Caller put a deer down near the intersection of WYO 291 and County Road 6WX in Cody, 8:35 p.m. March 18.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Juan Gutierrez-Montaro, 27, theft, March 17
Trenton Briggs, 27, public intoxication, March 17
Cheyenne Houser, 19, theft, March 18
Debra Clark, 56, driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to stop at a stop sign, tail light out, March 18
Michael Darby, 66, driving under the influence of alcohol, speeding, March 19
Anton Rindal, 48, driving under the influence of alcohol and failure to maintain a single lane, March 21
Disturbance
Caller complained of noise emanating from cremations taking place on 19th Street. Officers provided assistance at 3:15 p.m. March 16.
Dog has been barking for 45 minutes on 11th Street. Officers provided assistance at 8:35 p.m. March 16.
Canine barking in the Alger Avenue area. Officers found nothing at 10:05 p.m. March 16.
Dog barking on Alger Avenue, 10:10 p.m. March 19.
Lady on Bleistein Avenue screaming and yelling. Officers provided assistance at 11:25 p.m. March 19.
Man stopped by the Cody Law Enforcement Center on River View Drive and has questions about his rights regarding a noisy animal. Officers provided assistance at 10 a.m. March 21.
Traffic
Caller said their car was hit sometime between 6 a.m.-7 a.m. this morning, experiencing damage to the left rear quarter panel/bumper, 9:50 a.m. March 15.
A turquoise car is parked in the lane of travel with no one in or around it on Yellowstone Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 11:30 a.m. March 16.
Grey Chrysler driving all over the road near the intersection of Buena Vista Avenue and Wallace Street. Officers found nothing at 7:30 p.m. March 16.
Improper parking on the curb at the intersection of 11th Street and Elm Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 9:50 a.m. March 17.
Caller backed into another vehicle on Sheridan Avenue. There were no injuries or blockage. Officers provided assistance at 12:25 p.m. March 17.
Two-car motor vehicle crash at Trailhead Restaurant on Beck Avenue with no injuries but airbags deployed, 1 p.m. March 17.
Dark colored truck failing to maintain lane and driving all over the road on Yellowstone Avenue. Officers were unable to locate it at 8:20 p.m. March 17.
Caller said vehicle is parked in the east bound lane with no around near the intersection of Fueli Avenue and 29th Street, 11:30 a.m. March 19.
Silver Ford F-150 parked in a way that completely blocks a driveway on 23rd Street. Officers provided assistance at 10:30 a.m. March 20.
Motor vehicle crash on Yellowstone Avenue on March 18 when a truck backed into the caller’s car. Reported at 1:05 p.m. March 20. Officers provided assistance.
A grey Chevy truck hit a dumpster on Sheridan Avenue, 4:20 p.m. March 21.
Other
Alpine Avenue man is requesting extra patrol at his house today at 9:30 a.m. March 15 as he is having issues with a former tenant. Requested at 8:15 a.m. March 15.
A 4-year-old boy appears to be locked out of their home on Tri Power Court. Officers provided assistance at 11:45 a.m. March 15.
A son reported the previous night to his father that another high school student pulled a gun and pointed it at students a couple weeks ago at City Park on 10th Street. Reported at 1:35 p.m. March 15.
Sheridan Avenue caller reported a theft from their business, 3:05 p.m. March 16.
Theft reported on Yellowstone Avenue, 8:10 p.m. March 16.
Woman on Meadlowlark Court said her computer was hacked. Officers provided assistance at 12:15 p.m. March 17.
Gentle Street caller would like to trespass a person from school property, 12:40 p.m. March 17.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue would like to trespass a man from a location due to threats made. Officers provided assistance at 5:10 p.m. March 17.
Resident has a black and white sheep dog in their Bleistein Avenue backyard. Officers were unable to locate them at 6:40 p.m. March 17.
Caller reported walking by a passed out man with vomit all over himself near the intersection of Rumsey Avenue and 13th Street. The caller tried to wake him up but the individual got agitated and verbally pushed them away, 11:35 p.m. March 17.
Resident said they just saw an elderly man and woman engaging what looked like a fist fight on Yellowstone Avenue. The man was in a red and black flannel shirt with blue jeans and the woman was in a black and gray sweatshirt walking west. Officers were unable to locate them at 11:45 a.m. March 18.
East Carter Avenue woman said that money was taken from her account and paid to her credit card, and thinks she received a caller earlier in the day asking a lot of questions. Officers provided assistance at 12:05 p.m. March 18.
Stray white and gray husky dog on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 3 p.m. March 18.
Two shoplifters in custody on Yellowstone Avenue, 7 p.m. March 18.
Woman said her nephew took her car the previous night and had no permission to do so. Officers provided assistance at 8:15 a.m. March 19.
Large buck deer dead on Cedar Lane woman’s property on the left side of the house, 5:40 p.m. March 19.
Man passed out and intoxicated in a vehicle on 17th Street. Officers were unable to locate them at 1:40 a.m. March 20.
Dead buck on the side of the road near the intersection of 11th Street and Casper Drive. Officers provided assistance at 8:15 a.m. March 20.
Deceased doe deer in the Park Avenue area, 12:20 p.m. March 20.
Green Chevrolet Lumina parked in the alley behind the apartments at Big Horn Federal Bank. The female driver is “higher than a kite.” There is also a female passenger in the car and they both have their hoods pulled up. They were both seen at McDonald’s 10 minutes previous “being weird.” Officers were unable to locate them at 3 p.m. March 20.
Stray animal on 26th Street. Officers provided assistance at 12:10 p.m. March 21.
