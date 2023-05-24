Benjamin Faulkner was born May 15, 2023, at Powell Valley Healthcare to Daniel and Brittnie Faulkner of Powell.
He weighed 7 lbs. 9 ozs. and was 19.5 inches long.
Benjamin joins siblings Maci and Fynnlee.
Grandparents are Perry and Kim Flom and Alan and Shawna Faulkner.
Ensley Blayke Wheeler was born May 15, 2023, at West Park Hospital to Jessica and Joshua Wheeler of Cody.
She weighed 6 lbs.
Ensley joins siblings Andru, 13, Addelyn, 9, and Emesi, 8.
Grandparents are Ronald and Cheri Dicks and Ricky and Melanie Wheeler.
Nyellie Brown was born May 16, 2023, at West Park Hospital to Nicholas Brown and Nicolle Martinez of Cody.
She weighed 7 lbs. 11 oz.
Nyellie joins siblings Aaliyan Martinez, 15, Urijah Brown, 7, and Mia Brown, 11.
Grandparents are Monica Brown and Angie Oritz. Great-grandparents are Tony and Lola Alvarez.
Elena Lorraine Irvine was born May 17, 2023, at West Park Hospital to Mason Irvine and Jazmin Jara of Greybull.
She weighed 8 lbs. 14 ozs.
Grandparents are Luis and Lucy Jara, Misty and Edgar Hernandez and Zach and Frances Irvine.
Everleigh Kay Wilson was born May 20, 2023, at West Park Hospital to Brittany and Bridger Wilson of Cody.
She weighed 8 lbs. 8 oz.
Everleigh joins siblings Kevin Winkleman Jr., 12, Bentley DeHart, 10, and Lucas Wilson, 3.
Grandparents are Dan and Holly Iossa, Chris Wilson and Rebecca Wilson (deceased).
