Tool knapping workshop this weekend
Join the Meeteetse Museums on Saturday beside the First National Bank Museum for a stone tool knapping workshop.
The workshop, which starts at 10 a.m., is led by Dr. Lawrence Todd, Professor Emeritus of Anthropology at Colorado State University, and special guest John Kiernan. Kiernan studied Experimental Archaeology with a concentration on lithic technology/evolution of lithic technology, as well as the development of weapons from prehistory until the Viking age at Archaeology, University of Exeter.
Dr. Todd will introduce participants to knapping basics, key terms and tool use. Then Kieran will join the workshop to guide participants through the manufacturing of two projectile points: the Rosegate (Late Prehistoric arrow point) and Pahaska Side-Notched (Early Archaic dart point).
After a half hour break for lunch, participants will rejoin to learn about cross-dating and the secrets of debitage.
Participants will receive a Georgetown flint nodule/core and hammerstone for the workshop.
The program is free and does not require an RSVP. Participants should wear closed-toe shoes, bring a lunch or snack, and are encouraged to bring water and sunscreen. The event is 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Tour Whit Ranch
on Saturday
The Meeteetse area is home to numerous ranches with rich histories.
Join the museum staff to explore the history of the Whit Ranch. Originally owned by Fred Whitney, the Whit Ranch became part of the Pitchfork’s vast holdings. Most recently, the ranch was where Big Joe, the Meeteetse Museums newest grizzly bear, was removed.
On June 18, the Meeteetse Museums will host a tour of the ranch guided by Joe Thomas. Guests are asked to pre-register since the event is on private property. The tour will leave from the Meeteetse Museums at 9:45 a.m. sharp. Guests are required to bring their own vehicles.
The tour will take place 10 a.m.-noon. Participants are encouraged to bring sunscreen and water for this two-hour tour. Pre-registration for the event closes at 9 a.m. the day of the event.
Both events were made possible by a grant from the Wyoming Humanities.
For more information, visit meeteetsemuseums.org, email programs@meeteetsemuseums.org, or call (307) 868-2423. All pre-registration must be done over the phone, emailed registration requests will not be accepted
