Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Henry Jones, speeding, $115; Juan Esquivel, no or one tail light, $50, $10.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Kevin Monnin, disorderly conduct, $300, $10; Matthew James Green, animal at large, $75; Levi Howes, disorderly conduct, $310; Tron Dogger Adams, public intoxication, bench warrant for failure to pay.

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Elliott Eaton, Red Lodge, speeding, $106; William Miller Gnadenhutten, Ohio, speeding, $121; Gene Yanovsky, Northbrook, Ill., speeding, $124; Diane Murphy-Sieloff, West Jordan, Utah, speeding, $103; Robert Ryan Minter, Panorama City, Calif., speeding, $110; Jamie Keller, Sawtee Nacoochee, Ga., speeding, $122; Mary Deal, Charlotte, N.C., speeding, $100; Mariah West, Pierce, Neb., speeding, $118; Caden Nutting, Powell, careless driving, $150; Trenton McNabb, Lovell, no valid or expired registration, bench warrant for failure to appear or pay; Vincent Moody, Billings, driving while under suspension, bench warrant for failure to appear; Scott Allen Stemm, Bridger, open container by operator of vehicle; bench warrant for failure to pay.

