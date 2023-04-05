CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Sarah Jean Thunder; Thunder was removed from supervised probation and placed on unsupervised probation for the duration of her probationary period. Thunder is on probation for one count of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver it, and one count of attempting and conspiring to deliver methamphetamine, which she committed in February of 2015.
The controlled substances were found during a traffic stop on Thunder’s vehicle. After a search of the vehicle was conducted, a large amount of drugs were found inside a metal box under the driver’s seat, according to the affidavit. Inside the box, there were prescription bottles with suspected methamphetamine inside as well as plastic baggies, needles, spoons and a large amount of cash. Other substances were located in the console of the vehicle, the affidavit said.
A search of Thunder revealed a glass pipe with residue, several loose pills, pill baggies, needles and bottle caps with white powder residue. Once the substances were field tested by law enforcement, Thunder was found to be in possession of approximately seven grams of methamphetamine.
