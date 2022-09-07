Hunter Wayne Pilcher was born Aug. 4, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Sabrina and James Pilcher of Cody.
He weighed 6 lbs, 3 oz.
Hunter joins sibling: Brantley, 4.
Grandparents are Mike and Tammie Henry and Charles and Georgia Pilcher.
Kenna Kern was born Aug. 8, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Mandy and Dave Kern of Cody.
She weighed 7 lbs, 1 oz.
Kenna joins sister: Danica, 4.
Grandparents are Denoma Randall, Dave and Terry Kern and the late Kathy Kern.
Amelia Lempka was born Aug. 11, 2022, at Hot Springs Health in Thermopolis to Alyssa and Zachary Lempka.
She weighed 6 lbs, 5.4 oz.
Grandparents are Rod and Jeanette Prosceno and Kevin and Jacque Lempka.
Henry Temte was born Aug. 15, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Rachel and John Tempte of Cody.
He weighed 6 lbs, 15 oz.
Finnley Thomas Murray was born Aug. 16, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Drew and Jacob Murray of Cody.
He weighed 7 lbs, 9 oz.
Grandparents are Diane and Andrew Syring and Donna Lynn and Kevin Murray.
Elijah Colson was born Aug. 20, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Rachael Cardenas and Dustin Colson of Thermopolis.
He weighed 6 lbs, 15 oz.
Elijah joins sibilings: Maliki, 5, Katelyn, 13 and Hailey, 13.
Grandparents are Tracy and Steve Cardenas.
Great-grandmother is Sandra Pope.
Great-great-grandmother Pearl.
Brekken Layne Burbank was born Aug. 29, 2022, at Cody Regional Health to Rebekah and Zachery Burbank of Cody.
He weighed 6 lbs. 13 oz.
Grandparents are Stephany Anderson, Rick Case, Kasey Burbank, Curtis McLean, Cheri Johns and Richard Johns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.