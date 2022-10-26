Mr. Fritz is a two-and-a-half year old Border Collie/Heeler Mix. He enjoys walks, he LOVES to play fetch, and roasted chicken is his favorite snack. He starts off skittish but warms up quickly and really enjoys pets and snuggles. Mama is a two-and-a-half year old tortie Domestic Shorthair. She enjoys being outside but also loves lounging in her bed. She would make a great indoor/outdoor cat. Sunbathing and pets are on her list of favorite things. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

