Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Debra Karen Cook, fine, leaving the scene of a crash, $300; James Edward Turner, overtaking on the left, crash, $210; Joseph A. Williams, failure to use turn signal during a lane change, $50; Abigail D. Tinsley, careless driving, crash, $210
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
David G. Wright, open container, $210; Tony D. Martoglio, dog at large, $75; Brittany N. Smith, forfeiture, disturbing the peace, $310
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Shawn M. Carney, Reno, Nev., speeding, $145; Torie A. Hawthorne, Powell, failure to yield left turn, $110; Stephen J. Carroll, Yorktown Heig, N.Y., speeding, $125; Lily A. Willoughby, Basin, careless driving, crash, $210
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.