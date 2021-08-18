Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Jerry Anthony, improper backing, crash, $210; John Edwards, speeding, $110; Susie Redekopp, Speeding $106; Morrigan Evans, improper backing, crash, $200, $10, leaving the scene of a crash, $600, No liability insurance, crash, $400; Skylar Posey, failure to yield/stop at a stop sign, crash, $200; Austin Watts, overtaking on left, crash, $200; Audrey Downer, speeding, $106
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Robert Griner, Hodgenville, Ky., speeding, $118; Adam Leary, Bend, Ore., speeding, $121; N.B. Brown, Lebanon, Mo., speeding, $112; Mengqi Hu, Sammamish, Wash., speeding, $106; Humberto Rossas-Serrano, Denver, Colo., speeding, $131;Christopher Guison, Temple City, Calif., speeding, $121; Joelle Ayoub, Brea, Calif., speeding, $155; Joseph Thompson, Lovell, driving while under suspension, $400, $10; Susana Soto, Lakewood, Calif. speeding, $236, speeding $236; Jonathan Seabright, Lake Oswego, Ore., failure to stop at a stop sign, $100; Grant Larson, Sandy Hook, Conn., speeding, $118; Allie Gilbert, Powell, no valid driver license, $160; Kathryn Mickelson, Lovell, careless driving, crash $200, $10, leaving the scene of a crash, $100
