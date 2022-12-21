Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Austin A. Todd, $806; Sandra Nicola, $133.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Haylie R. Hamilton, DUI of alcohol and controlled substance, 2nd offense within 10 years, jail 45 days, 38 suspended, 1 year probation, $620, $206 restitution; Austin A. Todd, DUI, 1st offense within 10 years, 1 year probation, $806; Lindsey Burney, compulsory auto insurance, 1st offense, $560; Burney, valid driver’s license, $140.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Sydney R. Skiver, Riverton, $985; Shawn Dolan, Billings, $175; Matthew Artiles, Millsap, Texas, $145.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Sydney R. Skiver, Riverton, DUI, jail 60 days, 53 suspended, 1 year probation, $985; Skiver, driving while license cancelled, suspended or revoked if not suspended, jail 60 days, 53 suspended, 1 year probation; Skiver, compulsory auto insurance, 1st offense, $985.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.