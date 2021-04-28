Indiana is a 1 1/2 year old male domestic short hair, who can be shy at first but comes around quickly. He loves to play with his fishing pole toy and loves to be around other cats. Diamond, female and Diesel, male are 6 year old Rottweiler mixes. They are a bonded pair so they must go together! They are good with kids and cats but have had little socialization with other dogs. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, (307) 587-5110. (PCAS photos)

