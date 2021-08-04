Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Julie Kendall Allen, failure to stop at stop sign, $100; Clinton Lancaster, careless driving, crash, $210; Gretchen Lux, speeding, $109; Trace Goodwin, speeding, $106.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Jimmy Ricketts, disorderly conduct, $310; Kenneth Plyant, disturbing the peace, $310; Alan Dallman, dog at large, $75; Billy Wright, public intoxication, bench warrant for failure to appear.

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Boyd Clark, Richardson, Texas, speeding, $116; Patrick Lee Welker, Mankato, Minn., speeding, $113; Harvey Simmons, Thermopolis, no valid or expired registration, $100; Anuroup Talluri, Quincy, Mass., speeding, $146; Amy Lowe, Great Falls, Mont., speeding, $120; Lucas Newcomer, Broomfield, Colo., speeding, $122; Johanna Hodge, Medora, N.D., speeding, $100; Brittyn Rocha, Escalon, Calif., speeding, $122; Trace Robert Pierson, Oldenburg, indiana, failure to stop at stop sign, $110; Victoria Hedgecock, High Point, N.C., speeding, $109.

NONRESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Jessica Fine, Woodland Hills, Calif., public intoxication, $500, $10.

