CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Jacob Vernon Olsen; Olsen pleaded guilty to one count of criminal trespass and one count of possessing a controlled substance in pill or capsule form. Due to a plea agreement, one count of causing bodily injury to a household member by use of physical force was dismissed in return for his guilty plea to the other charges.
Olsen was sentenced to 90 days in the Park County Detention for each count with credit for 14 days served. The judge subsequently ordered 76 days of his term of incarceration to be suspended. After serving his sentence, Olsen will be placed on six months of unsupervised probation.
Olsen committed these offenses in August of last year in Powell when he trespassed into a woman’s home, argued with her and allegedly shook the woman by her shoulders and hair. Olsen told the woman to stop seeing a man named “Rudy” or he was going to murder her and kill Rudy’s dogs, the affidavit said. After his arrest, a controlled substance was found on his person.
State v. Kayla Ann Whiting and Adrian De La Cruz; Whiting denied allegations made by the state alleging she ingested controlled substances, which she was ordered not to do during a juvenile petition cause involving her child. Whiting was ordered last year to also submit to testing for the presence of alcohol and controlled substances.
According to the affidavit, Whiting failed to show up for drug tests on multiple occasions between July and November of last year. When she submitted to a test in November of last year, it tested positive for amphetamine, meth, marijuana and opiates. De La Cruz had also been ordered as the minor’s father to submit to testing for the presence of alcohol and controlled substances and not to consume alcohol or controlled substances. He was also ordered to attend anger management counseling and comply with Department of Family Services requirements.
Between July and November of last year, De La Cruz is alleged to have missed several drug tests and to have tested positive for marijuana on several occasions. In December of last year, the affidavit reported he had not enrolled or attended anger management counseling. The pair now face an evidentiary hearing on the state’s motion.
State v. Kaitlyn Jean Stryjewski; Stryjewski pleaded not guilty to one count of defacing, injuring or destroying property valued at more than $1,000, to a second offense of driving under the influence of alcohol, to one count of driving with a suspended license, to one count of driving with disregard for the safety of persons or property and one count of failing to maintain liability insurance.
Stryjewski allegedly committed these offenses in December of last year after driving impaired, striking two parked cars and driving across several properties in Powell before her vehicle was disabled. She now faces a jury trial.
