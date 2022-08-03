CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Daniel Callas; Callas pled guilty July 14 to DUI and had three other charges dismissed as part of a plea deal. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail with credit for 122 days served and a further 58 suspended. He was also ordered to pay $200 in fees and $3,659 in restitution to the City of Cody and to serve 6 months unsupervised probation. He drove into a light pole on Big Horn Avenue in March.
State v. Leonard Goodman; Goodman pled guilty July 14 to two counts of domestic battery as part of a plea deal and was sentenced to 180 days jail with credit for 24 days served, which is suspended in lieu of 1 year unsupervised probation and payment of $750 in fees and fines.
State v. Tanner James Kenney; Kenney pled not guilty June 23 at an arraignment to DUI resulting in the serious bodily injury of another person, a felony punishable by up to 10 years prison and a fine of at least $2,000 and up to $5,000. He is also charged with misdemeanors for not wearing a safety belt and failing to stop at a stop sign. Kenney was allegedly driving with two passengers when he went off the roadway and rolled his vehicle, causing injury to all occupants. Officers reported smelling an odor of alcohol from the vehicle and one of the passengers said they were all drinking Twisted Teas prior to driving. A jury trial will be scheduled at a later date.
