Lucas Rommie Claudsen was born on Sept. 3, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to Brianna and Chris Claudson.
He weighed 8 lbs 14 oz.
McCoy Lee Schwede was born on September 6, 2023, to Mikayla Zimmerman and Alex Schwede.
He weighed 7lbs 2oz.
Grandparents are Kevin and Shannen Zimmerman, Gail Baer and Walter Schwede.
Ilah May Rose was born on Sept. 7, 2023 at Cody Regional Health to Chelsea Drake and Justin Rose.
She weighed 6lbs 1oz.
Grandparents are Linda and Russell Rose.
Cameron Cushman was born on Sept. 11, 2023 at Cody Regional Health to Emily and Harley Cushman.
He weighed 6lbs 1oz.
He joins 2.5 year old sister Madison Cushman.
Grandparents are Matt McGinley, Ernie and Lea Hottell and Dan and Barbara Cushman.
