CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Randy Matthews; The state has submitted a petition to revoke Matthews’ probation. He is accused of being under the influence of controlled substances and resisting arrest while staying at the Best Western Hotel on Dec. 28. In 2020, Matthews was found guilty for possession of marijuana – his third or subsequent offense, and was sentenced to 2 years supervised probation and a 2-4 year suspended prison sentence. Matthews is accused of leaving marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia on a bench at Washington Park in Powell.
State v. Jessica Hedges; Hedges had her bond set at $3,000 cash/surety after the state submitted a petition to revoke her probation. She is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol – her 2nd offense in 10 years. Last June she was sentenced to 30 days in jail, $1,530.33 in restitution and $300 in court fees with a suspended 150 day jail sentence after being found guilty for stealing $1,530.33 in merchandise from Walmart while an employee there from Oct. 2019-Nov. 2019.
State v. Leonard Goodman; Goodman is charged with child abuse and strangulation of a household member, charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. He is also facing a misdemeanor for domestic battery, a charge carrying up to 6 months in jail and $750 in fines. Goodman is accused of choking and punching his wife and punching his 16-year-old son multiple times and pulling their hair. He is out of custody at the Park County Detention Center after posting a $10,000 cash only bond. Goodman is scheduled for a March 10 pretrial conference and April 19 jury trial.
State v. Jason Getzfreid; Getzfreid had his pretrial conference delayed to March 10 and jury trial delayed to March 31. He is accused of causing the death of his 4-month-old child in August and is charged with first degree murder, a charge carrying up to life imprisonment and the death penalty.
State v. Ryan Eskeli; A 3 p.m. Jan. 28 arraignment hearing was scheduled for Eskeli. He is facing a minimum of 15 years in prison on three charges of receiving or delivering child pornography. Each of the charges carries a 5-12 year prison sentence. Authorities say Eskeli received and distributed photos and videos of prepubescent and pubescent girls performing sexual acts from 2020-2021 on the internet.
State v. Kenneth Stone; Stone is opposing the State’s motion to rely on telephone testimony during the trial, claiming it violates the Sixth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution that gives a defendant the right to confront witnesses. He is facing charges for aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Due to it being his third felony charge, the state is pushing for a life sentence imprisonment. Stone is accused of drifting into the westbound lane on U.S. 14-16-20 near the East Entrance to Yellowstone National Park and colliding with a vehicle traveling west around a left-hand corner in October 2020.
