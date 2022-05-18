Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Caleb Hagestad, 21, possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance plant, open alcoholic container, vehicle exceeding 70 mph on primary/secondary HWY, May 9.
Jerry Guerrero, 40, warrant, May 12.
Tejay Boes, 29, possession of controlled substance, speeding in excess of posted limit, May 12.
Spencer Burns, 25, warrant, May 14.
Traffic
A note was left from someone who ran through the fence on Johnson Avenue in Powell and caller would like to speak to a deputy, 7:37 a.m. May 8.
REDDI report on Road 1 in Powell, caller says that a vehicle slid off the road into a ditch. When the caller went to talk to the driver caller could both smell alcohol and see that the driver was intoxicated, 6:48 p.m. May 8.
REDDI report on Road 5 in Powell caller says there was a truck driving all over the road, last seen just south of the dump on Road 5. Deputy provided assistance, 7:49 p.m. May 10.
REDDI report on US 14-16-20 W in Cody, black car headed west bound, unable to maintain lane of travel, varying speeds and hitting brakes. Referred to other agency, 7:13 p.m. May 12.
Caller on Road 8 and Lane 11 in Powell reported a white vehicle with no plates that is running the stop sign in the area. Deputy provided assistance, 7:39 p.m. May 12.
Other
Horses running eastbound on US 14-16-20 E and Spicer Lane in Cody. Deputy provided assistance, 11:17 a.m. May 9.
A caller states there is a subject walking on the west side of road trying to wave someone down to stop, on WYO 120 N in Cody. Gone upon deputy’s arrival, 1:55 a.m. May 9.
Caller on US 14-16-20 W in Cody says there is a black truck with its engine running and they are worried that the vehicle has a child inside with no adults and would like a deputy to investigate. Truck was gone upon deputy arrival, 10:17 a.m. May 9.
Three pigs running around yard on Road 6 in Powell, 11:43 a.m., May 9.
Caller would like to speak with a deputy regarding questions about the eviction process on River View Drive in Cody. Deputy provided assistance, 12:35 p.m. May 10.
On Lane 9 in Powell, caller would like to talk to deputy about a subject cutting across the property and tearing up the fresh grading they just did. Deputy provided assistance, 6:39 p.m. May 10.
Caller reported suspicious activity on Lane 11 in Powell. White sedan, windows broken out unoccupied, arrived sometime overnight. Deputy provided assistance, 5:48 p.m. May 12.
Caller on Road 2AB and Road 2BE says there are two cows in the middle of the road. Cows were returned to owners, 6:54 a.m. May 13.
Caller on Road 6UU in Cody says neighborhood dog is emaciated and constantly at large. Deputy provided assistance 1:03 p.m. May 13.
Caller on Road 6WXE in Cody says there are quite a few vehicles in the area and the caller is concerned they are doing something illegal. Deputy unable to locate, 11:49 p.m. May 13.
Fifteen black Angus in the road on Lane 7 1/2 and WYO 295 in Powell, animals returned to owner, 8:59 a.m. May 14.
Black calves in the road on Road 10 and Lane 11 in Powell, calves returned to owner 8:31 p.m. May 14.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
David Maltby, 55, reckless endangering, May 11.
Stephanie Liebert, 40, driving while under the influence first offense, failure to use signal, May 14.
Traffic
A motorhome struck a parked vehicle overnight on Big Horn Avenue. The caller has it on video, 8:08 a.m. May 10.
REDDI report for a blue GMC Sierra on Big Horn Avenue all over the road and not maintaining a constant speed. Officer provided assistance 9:59 a.m. May 10.
Delayed hit and run reported on Rumsey Avenue. Caller says a city vehicle was struck sometime in the afternoon, 2:14 p.m. May 10.
A caller on 17th Street says black Jetta was driving all over the road and failing to maintain a constant speed. Officer unable to locate, 4:48 p.m. May 10.
Bus blocking intersection on 8th Street and Cody Avenue. Officer provided assistance, 2:23 p.m. May 11.
REDDI report for silver SUV license unknown, unsafe passing. Turned into a subdivision across from KOA on US 14-16-20 E. Referred to another agency, 8:06 a.m. May 12.
White male in his 40s walking into traffic on Yellowstone Avenue. Wearing black and gold baseball cap, brown plaid shirt, carrying a red gas can and panhandling. Officer issued a warning, 4:53 p.m. May 12.
Motor vehicle crash between two vehicles on 11th St. and Bleistein Avenue. Fire department on the scene, no injuries, 8:06 a.m. May 13.
Deer vs. car on 17th Street. Caller says the deer is injured on the hill. Officer issued citation 12:46 p.m. May 13.
REDDI report on Beck Avenue and 15th Street. Caller says that driver may be impaired. Officer provided assistance, 3:40 p.m. May 16.
Other
Caller on Mountain View Drive states that he thinks a female who he had a relationship online with is possibly suicidal and is trying to get money from him for pictures of him. Officer provided assistance 7:26 a.m. May 10.
A cat was harassing children on the north playground on Salsbury Avenue. Officer provided assistance, 11:59 a.m. May 10.
Caller on Salsbury Avenue would like to talk to Code Enforcement Officer about the cat at the location, 12:21 p.m. May 10.
Caller on 16th Street says there is a female wearing all grey yanking her German Shepard, perhaps trying to train it. Officer gave assistance, 2:14 p.m. May 10.
Another agency is requesting attempt to contact female at Granite Court. She is possibly with a male and was last seen driving a tan SUV past the Sierra Trading Post. Officer unable to locate, 3:14 p.m. May 11.
Welfare check requested on 7th Street and Canyon View Avenue. Elderly male walking down street with no pants on, headed westbound, looking confused. Officer provided assistance 4:45 p.m. May 11.
There are cows on road and black and white cows on caller’s property on Cooper Lane W. Officer gave assistance, 1:44 a.m. May 12.
Stolen license plates reported on Sheridan Avenue. Front license plate taken off vehicle earlier, officer provided assistance 8:26 p.m. May 12.
Caller on Salsbury Avenue says someone tried to break into his house while he was away but was unable to get through his second door, 9:24 p.m. May 13.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue says a man found some drugs out by the back door, they are in a glass case, possibly meth with syringes, 2:42 a.m. May 15.
There are cows headed towards Roberts Street on Twin Creek Trail. Officer provided assistance, 7:53 a.m. May 15.
Caller on Road 2AB delayed reporting a maroon truck that was swerving all over and almost hit him. A male got out of the truck and screamed at him. Officer provided assistance, 3:53 p.m. May 15.
Caller would like to report graffiti on Blackburn Avenue, 12:59 p.m. May 16.
Caller on Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street states there is a post on Powell Valley Exchange that says a women is threatening to kill her child. Referred to other agency 1:26 p.m. May 16.
Welfare check requested on W. Coulter Avenue. Female is having difficulty getting car started, difficulty walking, no shoes on, talking to people that aren’t there. Female is parked in a black Kia in handicapped parking spot wearing a white dress with pink hair. Gone upon officer arrival, 5:24 p.m. May 16.
Caller says that a brown and white bird dog is in caller’s chickens on Sheridan Avenue. Officer issued warning 6:10 p.m. May 16.
