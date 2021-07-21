Reports received by the Cody Police Department/Park County Sheriff’s Office. Not all reports are included, and a report does not necessarily mean a crime was committed. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff’s office news includes:
Arrests
Shannon Williams, 49, domestic assault and probation violation, July 14
Traffic
Red sedan cut off a caller on Cooper Lane East in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 10 a.m. July 11.
White pony on Cottontail Lane in Cody. The caller caught it at 3:35 p.m. July 11 and brought it to safety.
Abandoned mobile home on East Fourth Street in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 9:25 a.m. July 12.
Vehicle abandoned on Road 3N in Deaver, 4:45 p.m. July 12.
Left front tire about to fall off a vehicle near the intersection of North Absaroka Street and Lane 8 in Powell. Deputies were unable to locate it at 10:10 a.m. July 12.
Vehicle abandoned on Rocky Road in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 11:05 a.m. July 13.
REDDI report filed on a tan pickup truck near the intersection of Road 8 and Lane 7 in Powell, on Road 8 headed to town. The vehicle almost hit a car and is driving in the middle of the road. Deputies were unable to locate it at 1:05 p.m. July 13.
About 10-12 smaller cows on Road 5 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 8:25 p.m. July 15.
Five cows out on Road 10 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 8:55 p.m. July 15.
Older vehicle following caller on US 14A in Cody, 10 a.m. July 16.
Caller said there is stuff in the road near the intersection of Road 18 and Lane 15 in Powell, preventing two lanes of travel. Deputies provided assistance at 11:50 a.m. July 16.
Two vehicles ran out of gas near the intersection of Lane 9 and Road 8 in Powell, 12:20 a.m. July 17.
Motor vehicle slid off near the intersection of County Road 6WX and Grizzly Lane in Cody with no injuries or blockage, 7:15 a.m. July 17.
Crash between a deer and a vehicle on WYO 295 in Powell, 10:50 a.m. July 17.
Other
White female English bull terrier with a brown spot on her eye and no collar missing from Road 5 in Powell, 2:50 p.m. July 11.
Black leather wallet missing, possibly from pullout on US 14-16-20 West in Cody, 11:15 a.m. July 12.
Aluminum extension ladder found near the intersection of County Road 3EX and US 14A in Cody, 2:35 p.m. July 12.
Deputies assisted Department of Criminal Investigations agents on County Road 3EX in Cody at 8:55 a.m. July 13.
Caller on County Road 5WT in Meeteetse is causing a fuss and trying to leave, 7:40 p.m. July 13.
Jason Road in Powell resident having issues with neighbor’s dog. Deputies provided assistance at 11:20 a.m. July 14.
Running Horse Road in Powell caller has a black shepherd mix dog in their chicken coop that killed chickens, 3:30 p.m. July 14.
County Road 3FX in Cody resident said there is a drone flying in their area and they are uncomfortable with it. Deputies provided assistance at 8:20 p.m. July 14.
Mailbox broken into on Brandon Lane in Clark, 12:25 p.m. July 15.
Black lab dog with a pink collar running in the Lane 11 ½ in Powell area, 6:20 p.m. July 16.
Caller said a homeowner on Road 7 in Powell threatened assault. Deputies provided assistance at 6:30 p.m. July 16.
Cows out but currently in a yard near the intersection of Road 4 and WYO 295 in Powell. Deputies provided assistance at 7:05 a.m. July 17.
Mailbox hit on County Road 6UU in Cody. Deputies provided assistance at 10:30 a.m. July 17.
Fraud reported made related to a Marquette Drive in Cody resident who has given information and wired money, 11:50 a.m. July 17.
Two fishing rods left in a parking lot servicing the Shoshone River off US 14-16-20 West, 12:30 p.m. July 17.
Caller would like to speak to a deputy about a domestic situation on Nevada Street in Meeteetse. Deputies were unable to assist at 4:45 p.m. July 17.
Scenic View Drive in Cody man said there is a stray black German shepherd on his porch, 6:20 p.m. July 17.
Jason Road in Powell resident would like to speak to a deputy about his neighbor’s dog. Deputies provided assistance at 8:10 p.m. July 17.
Recent police news includes:
Arrests
Stephen Spiering, 22, warrant, July 14
Jeffrey Henry, 25, public intoxication, July 14
Jason Schulz, 36, warrant, July 16
Laura Stanley, 41, driving under the influence of alcohol, careless driving, July 17
Eric Cormier, 23, possession of marijuana and speeding, July 18
Disturbance
Dog on 29th Street barking all day and night. Officers were unable to assist at 12:15 p.m. July 14.
Woman’s brother is yelling at her mother on Alger Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 9:50 a.m. July 15.
Newton Avenue woman said her neighbor’s dogs are out and have been barking nonstop. Deputies provided assistance at 10:25 p.m. July 15.
Tenant’s music is loud at Mountain View Manor on 11th Street. Officers issued a citation at 4:20 p.m. July 16.
Residents of a trailer on Cleek Club shooting off fireworks. Officers provided assistance at 10:05 p.m. July 16.
Dog barking again on Glen Avenue. Caller said this happens all the time. Officers provided assistance at 9:40 p.m. July 17.
Domestic dispute heard between man and woman on Alger Avenue. It is unknown whether it got physical or was only verbal, 8:05 p.m. July 18.
Traffic
Officers assisted sheriff’s deputies with intercepting a truck related to a domestic dispute near Geysers on the Terrace on Yellowstone Avenue, 12:50 a.m. July 13.
A motorhome and a trailer crashed at the KOA on US 14-16-20 East, 8:30 a.m. July 13.
Grey 2007 Nissan Versa and a Coachman RV crashed at Walmart. Deputies provided assistance at 12:50 p.m. July 13.
Truck has been parked at the 12th Street River Access since at least the previous day. Reported at 1 p.m. July 13.
Parking problem reported on Wyoming Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 2:15 p.m. July 14.
Motor vehicle crash between a black Ford Expedition and silver Ford F-250 at Hill Dentistry on Beck Avenue, 7 p.m. July 14.
Caller backed into another car at Bunkhouse Apartments on 15th Street. Officers provided assistance at 12:50 p.m. July 15.
Male driver in a two-tone red sedan was seen speeding back and forth down E Avenue and up to Maverik gas station about 30 minutes ago, which is an event that happens frequently. Reported at 4:40 p.m. July 15.
Caller hit a gutter with a U-Haul at Libations on Sheridan Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 9:10 p.m. July 15.
Vehicle that was being followed into town was seen swerving badly near the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and County Road 6WX at 8 a.m. July 16. Officers were unable to locate it.
Someone believed to be camping in a tan Jeep Cherokee with New York license plates and a mountain bike on the roof rack parked at the Park County Complex on Stampede Avenue. The vehicle was there for multiple days, left, and now is back, 12:50 p.m. July 16.
Vehicle reported swerving near the Dollar Tree on Yellowstone Avenue, 3 p.m. July 16.
A grey Dodge 2500 Ram and white Ford Super Duty crashed at Absaroka Bay RV on U.S. 14-16-20 East, 6:45 p.m. July 16.
Vehicle abandoned at Walmart, 9:55 p.m. July 16.
Funeral escort requested from Ballard Funeral home to old Riverside Cemetery at 9:40 a.m. July 17.
Parking problem reported on RV with California license plates parked across three spots on Rumsey Avenue, 2:25 p.m. July 17.
Caller said the same man is speeding on E Avenue again. Officers provided assistance at 6:25 p.m. July 17.
Disabled truck in the middle of the 13th Street hill near Heart Mountain Street. Officers provided assistance at 9:15 p.m. July 17.
Caller said someone is parked in his Draw Street parking spot, 9:15 a.m. July 18.
Crash involving a 2012 Chevy Equinox at the Crystal Cove Apartments on Big Horn Avenue, possibly occurring on July 16. Reported at 11:40 a.m. July 18.
REDDI report filed on red SUV swerving and driving slow while headed eastbound near the intersection of 11th Street and Sheridan Avenue. Officers issued a warning at 1:45 p.m. July 18.
Motor vehicle crash at the intersection of 16th Street and Wyoming Avenue with no injuries or blockage. Officers issued a warning at 3:25 p.m. July 18.
Brown horse loose on Big Horn Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 5:55 p.m. July 18.
Stray black dog running down Big Horn Avenue near Fremont Motors with a long chain attached. Officers were unable to locate it at 8:35 p.m. July 18.
Motor vehicle crash in the Willow Creek Apartments parking lot on Cougar Avenue, 1:45 p.m. July 19.
Other
Caller said he was threatened with a gun that was pointed and shot at him at the Irma Hotel on July 2. Reported at 7:40 a.m. July 13.
White Cadillac and red Jeep abandoned by a renter at the Bunkhouse Apartments on 15th Street, 10:20 a.m. July 13.
Woman said her nephew from Colorado Springs, Colo. thinks he lost his wallet at Old Trail Town. The wallet contained old hunting licenses and credit cards, 8:05 p.m. July 13.
Cash stolen from Holler Avenue residence sometime during the day. Reported at 8:20 p.m. July 13.
Large white dog stray just to the east of the Crystal Cove Apartments on the north sidewalk. The dog was gone upon officer arrival at 10:10 p.m. July 13.
Theft reported at Walmart, 10:15 p.m. July 13.
Transient camping in Canal Park along the fence on Alger Avenue. Officers issued a warning at 7:50 a.m. July 14.
Grey weimaraner dog with multicolor collar running at large at Livingston Elementary School on 12th Street. Officers were unable to locate it at 1:25 p.m. July 14.
Caller concerned about the welfare of dogs at Pioneer Avenue residence. Officers provided assistance at 1:55 p.m. July 14.
Draw Street caller would like to report property damage to a residence he is moving out of. Officers were unable to assist at 4:10 p.m. July 14.
Sheridan Avenue resident stopped by the Cody Law Enforcement Center to talk to an officer about a possible scam, 4:35 p.m. July 14.
An A Street caller has a cat in a carrier with a black collar and no tags, 6:25 p.m. July 14.
REDDI report filed on an intoxicated individual at the Irma Hotel on Sheridan Avenue who will be driving to Clark later, 9:15 p.m. July 14.
Someone camping with a motorcycle on the right hand side of the Park County Complex on Stampede Avenue, 10:55 p.m. July 14.
Woman wants Rumsey Avenue home inspected for a welfare check as she believes narcotics are being used around children. Officers provided assistance at 12:55 a.m. July 15.
Baker Drive resident said a woman is harassing them. Officers were unable to assist at 2:10 p.m. July 15.
Pioneer Avenue man would like to speak to an officer about his ex harassing his current love interest. Officers provided assistance at 2:50 p.m. July 15.
Resident brought in a driver’s license found at Beck Lake State Park on 14th Street, 5 p.m. July 15.
Someone stole flowers from the garden area at Walmart, 10:10 p.m. July 15.
Landlord at Pineview Apartments on 26th Street would like a civil standby on someone he has evicted. Officers provided assistance at 9:10 a.m. July 15.
Woman gave her ID to someone at Rocky Mountain Discount Liquors on 17th Street and she still hasn’t got it back. Officers were unable to assist at 9:15 a.m. July 15.
Dead baby deer in the alley behind Beartooth Drive caller’s address, 4:30 p.m. July 16.
Rumsey Avenue caller invited an intoxicated friend inside and now they won’t leave and punched them in the face. Officers provided assistance at 12 a.m. July 16.
Two dogs being held in a fenced backyard on Rocky Road for two days without water. Officers provided assistance at 7:20 a.m. July 16.
Stray cat on the side of Fifth Street the caller would like picked up. Officers provided assistance at 8:15 a.m. July 17.
Dog left inside a old, beat up yellow and grey van that does have the windows rolled down, but the dog is still panting. The vehicle was gone upon police arrival at 11:20 a.m. July 17.
Logs that were part of an arch taken from a woman’s property at the Trailhead subdivision near the intersection of Robert Street and E Avenue. Officers provided assistance at 7:20 p.m. July 17.
Caller’s wife lost her black Michael Kors clutch with a gold zipper at the Beer Fest, 10:15 p.m. July 17.
Woman at the Shoshone Court Apartments on Pioneer Avenue said someone shined a flashlight in her children’s bedroom at 2 a.m. that morning, and it wasn’t the first time this had happened. Reported at 11 p.m. July 17.
Red leather wallet lost with a driver’s license and debit and credit cards inside near the intersection of Sheridan Avenue and 16th Street, 9:45 a.m. July 18.
Man threatened a Draw Street caller’s friend and said he should kill the female. Officers provided assistance at 9:45 a.m. July 18.
iPhone 7 in a teal case with silver stripes on it lost and believed to be at the Cody Law Enforcement Center, where it was pinging from at 11 p.m. the previous night. Officers provided assistance at 11 a.m. July 18.
Woman on 29th Street would like an officer to remove a firearm from the home as she does not feel safe with it being there. Officers provided assistance at 12:45 p.m. July 18.
Blue metal card wallet with a money band around it that had a caller’s ID and credit cards inside was lost at the beer fest, 2:25 p.m. July 18.
Motorhome parked outside the Thai Thai restaurant on Sheridan Avenue with no air conditioning and dogs inside and panting. The vehicle was gone upon officer arrival at 3:10 p.m. July 18.
Man in the Super 8 Motel parking lot on Yellowstone Avenue urinating on cars and possibly hanging around. Officers provided assistance at 12 a.m. July 18.
Stella Court resident is getting numerous calls and texts from an individual. Officers provided assistance at 1:10 p.m. July 19.
Alpine Avenue caller wants to speak to an officer about a tree. Officers provided assistance at 2:10 p.m. July 19.
Neighbor east of Platinum Avenue caller has pine tree limbs that have fallen down from the tree and the caller thinks it’s a fire hazard, 2:30 p.m. July 19.
