Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Chrisby Mossnick, $160; Denny McVey, $115; John Deromedi, $135; Brent Gayman, $145; Clint Reynolds, $135; Stephanie Moller, $120; William O’Mara, $115.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Linsi Deloach, theft under $1,000, jail 60 days, 60 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $925.51; Carter Krei, invalid docs, $140; Travis Dohnal, too much load on vehicle, $90; Matthew Hollinger, restricted license, $150; Christopher Ries, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $920; Jon Sowerwine, leaving the scene of an accident, $240; Patrick Caldwell, careless driving, $170; Sandra Cape, no seat belt, $25.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jeffrey Underwood, Riverton, $185; Sarah Dillon, Billings, $150; Tess Reed, Basin, $105; Barry Bruxvoort, Castle Rock, Colo., $101; Melissa Peace, Rome, Ga., $101; Garreth Meyer, $155; Bozeman, Shane Vincent, Casper, $175; Kevin Haskins, Craig, Colo., $120; Sarah Crowley Green, Riverton, $103; Elizabeth Piazza, Oak Creek, Colo., $135.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Melissa Floyd, Endicott, N.Y., interference with a peace officer, jail 90 days, 70 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $520; Sarah Crowley Green, Riverton, failure to turn off beams into oncoming vehicle, $90; Ramon Pinto, Rapid City, S.D., no child safety restraint, $80.
