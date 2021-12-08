Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Jane Bell, $115; Ian Trask, $235; William McKelvy, $120; Desirae Gams, $130; Jacob Mosal, $120; Devin Robson, $105; Susanne Prodehl Forst, $97.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Ian Trask, no seat belt, $25; Christopher Jolovich, driving under the influence of alcohol, jail 60 days, 53 suspended, 1 year unsupervised probation, $920; Christopher Rollins, driving with a suspended license, $320; Rachel Frost, no child safety restraint, $80; Zachary Magargal, careless driving, $100; Kerry Hendricks, invalid docs, $150; Henry Waters, invalid driver’s license, $140; Samuel Buck, expired temporary license, $140; Ronald McQueen, driving under the influence of controlled substances, jail 30 days, 28 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $920; Andrew Blackshere, driving with a suspended license, jail 120 days, 78 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $220; Taylor Preciado, failure to provide proof of insurance, $560; Matthew Dzialak, expired temporary license, $140.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Leigh Sager, Livingston, Mont., $103; Alexandra Schmeiser, Cheyenne, $115; Curt Harshman, Lovell, $180; Jeremy Newland, Cheyenne, $165; William Huntley, Thermopolis, $140; Matthew Camilleri, Boulder, Colo., $145; Clinton Branger, Roscoe, Mont., $105; Ryan Snipes, Sophia, N.C., $135.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Larry Walters, Laramie, failure to drive in a single lane, $100; Benjamin Rucker, Raleigh, N.C., fishing without a license 14-years or older, $250.
