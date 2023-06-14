Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Gregory Soltero, no valid registration/expired registration, crash, $110; Linda A. Brunsing, speeding, $125; Christopher Gold, speeding, $125; Gold, no valid registration/expired registration, $110; Kaiden P. Lee, improper backing, crash, $210; Lee, no liability insurance, crash, $610; Mahayla J. Allred, no valid registration/ expired registration, $100; David V. Valdez, no liability insurance, bench warrant for failure to appear;

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Carol Hill, fine, dangerous animal, $250; Robert A. Jackson, open container, $210; Jackson, public intoxication, $510; David Cornett, disorderly conduct, $310;

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Gregory S. O’Dell, Kansas City, Mo., speeding, $131; Trevon L. Dunn, Powell, no valid registration/expired registration, $100; Christopher M. Bouchard, Riverton, no valid registration/expired registration, $110; Lorenzo Jackson, Rogue River, Ore., fine, no valid driver license, $400; Jackson, fine, speeding, $122; Destiny Ann Burton, Cowley, forfeiture, no valid driver license, $160.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.