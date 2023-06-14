Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Gregory Soltero, no valid registration/expired registration, crash, $110; Linda A. Brunsing, speeding, $125; Christopher Gold, speeding, $125; Gold, no valid registration/expired registration, $110; Kaiden P. Lee, improper backing, crash, $210; Lee, no liability insurance, crash, $610; Mahayla J. Allred, no valid registration/ expired registration, $100; David V. Valdez, no liability insurance, bench warrant for failure to appear;
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Carol Hill, fine, dangerous animal, $250; Robert A. Jackson, open container, $210; Jackson, public intoxication, $510; David Cornett, disorderly conduct, $310;
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Gregory S. O’Dell, Kansas City, Mo., speeding, $131; Trevon L. Dunn, Powell, no valid registration/expired registration, $100; Christopher M. Bouchard, Riverton, no valid registration/expired registration, $110; Lorenzo Jackson, Rogue River, Ore., fine, no valid driver license, $400; Jackson, fine, speeding, $122; Destiny Ann Burton, Cowley, forfeiture, no valid driver license, $160.
