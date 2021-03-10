CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Georgia Lande; Lande was sentenced to 5 years supervised probation. She shall enter and successfully complete an intensive inpatient treatment at Veterans of America or Southwest Counseling, and must reappear before the court for a status hearing in 10 days. She had her probation revoked for a third time for concealing herself under a bed during a January probation visit and testing positive for alcohol during said visit. In early 2020, Lande discharged herself from Cedar Mountain Center before completing the program and against medical advice that she be checked into inpatient treatment. She pleaded guilty to breaking her probation 12 times with alcohol violations in November 2019 and was given 5 years supervised probation and a suspended 6 month jail sentence upon her admission to a treatment facility. At the time of those infractions she was already serving 5 years probation after pleading guilty to possession of meth in 2018.
State v. Courtney Waggener; The state has submitted a petition to revoke Waggener’s probation and has submitted a request for an evidentiary hearing. She is accused of lying about her identity to law enforcement, using meth and alcohol, failing to make contact with her probation agent on nine different occasions, and failing to fill out paperwork. She was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation with a suspended 3-5 year prison sentence in June 2019 after selling 6.5 Suboxones to confidential informants.
State v. Marc Young; Young is charged with possession of a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, a felony carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. He has pleaded not guilty to the fine. In November 2020, Young was found with meth on him during a house visit. The case will be heard before Judge Bobbi Overfield. He was previously convicted of this charge in 2000, 2005, 2007, 2018 and 2019.
State v. Brad Corbin; Corbin is scheduled for a May 13 pretrial conference and June 16 jury trial. Corbin is charged with 2 counts theft of property valued $1,000 or more, charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. He is accused of stealing $3,138.60 in merchandise from Walmart over four different visits in November and December 2020.
State v. Robert Braulick; Braulick is scheduled for a May 13 pretrial conference and June 16 jury trial. Braulick is charged with possessing a controlled substance – third or subsequent offense, a felony carrying up to five years in prison and $5,000 in fines. He’s also facing a misdemeanor for driving with a revoked license, a misdemeanor carrying up to 6 months in prison and $750 in fines. Braulick was found with marijuana and a revoked license during an October traffic stop in Cody.
State v. Spencer Burns; Burns is scheduled for a May 13 pretrial conference and June 16 jury trial. He is charged with aggravated assault and battery, property destruction more than $1,000, charges carrying up to 20 years in prison and $20,000 in fines. He is also facing misdemeanors for possessing a controlled substance and being under the influence of a controlled substance, charges carrying up to 2 years in prison and $2,500 in fines. The defendant is still in custody with $30,000 with cash only bond. Burns is accused of travelling at a high rate of speed on Yellowstone Avenue in December and striking another vehicle, causing it significant damages and injuries to the passengers. Marijuana was found in Burns’ vehicle and he admitted to smoking marijuana before the incident. His tires were also found to be bald.
