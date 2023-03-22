Scottie Jean Nix was born March 3, 2023, at Cody Regional Health to KaDee and Nate Nix of Cody.
She weighed 6 lbs. 5 oz.
Scottie joins siblings Brayden, 5, and Brekyn, 2.
Grandparents are Heidi and Bret Bassett, Doug and Ronae Harrison and Kapi Nix.
