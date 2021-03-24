Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
William Holder, passing school bus with red flashers and stop sign, $310; Mark Davis, speeding, $118; Angela Gesner, speeding, $100; Andrew Marion, open container by vehicle operator, $500; Madelyn Nuthak, speeding, $112; Aisha Donohew, speeding, $150; Michelle Luman, no liability insurance, $400, $10; Tristan Miner, careless driving, $160; Luis Mata-Jurado, speed too fast for conditions, crash, $210; Michael Madson, illegal left turn, crash, $210.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Jazzmyn Moerike, theft, $750, $10.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Thomas Manderfeld, Meeteetse, speeding, $100.
