Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

William Holder, passing school bus with red flashers and stop sign, $310; Mark Davis, speeding, $118; Angela Gesner, speeding, $100; Andrew Marion, open container by vehicle operator, $500; Madelyn Nuthak, speeding, $112; Aisha Donohew, speeding, $150; Michelle Luman, no liability insurance, $400, $10; Tristan Miner, careless driving, $160; Luis Mata-Jurado, speed too fast for conditions, crash, $210; Michael Madson, illegal left turn, crash, $210.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Jazzmyn Moerike, theft, $750, $10.

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Thomas Manderfeld, Meeteetse, speeding, $100.

