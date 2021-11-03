Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
David Torczon, speeding in school zone, $170; Linda Sparks, no liability insurance, $400, $10; Amy Hebbler, speeding, $131; Barbara Ann Vaughn, passing school bus with red lights flashing, stop sign, $300; Candiss Hill, failure to yield, left turn, crash, $210; Callie Shelton, no valid drivers license, $160.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Callie Shelton, curfew violation, $150, $10.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Rex Carlton Stromquist, Blaine, Minn., speeding, $121; Francine Kaplan, Newtown, Pa., speeding in school zone, $170; Daniel Santore, Jr., McDonald, Tenn., speeding, $112; Jim Jacob, Cottage Grove, Minn., speeding, $124; Justin Carlson, Billings, speeding, $131; Kyle Bieber, Powell, passing school bus with red lights flashing, stop sign, $300; Dillon Schneider, Laramie, no valid or expired registration, $100; Blaine Preuit, Baker City, Ore., speeding, $109.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Colby Williams, Powell, discharge firearm within city limits, $300, $10.
