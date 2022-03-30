Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Steven Estes, speeding, $112; Gregory Soltero, failure to stop at stop sign, $100; Charles Ray Durm, improper backing, crash, $200, $10; Kelly Margaret Collier, selling tobacco to a minor, $310; Joseph Haskins, careless driving, crash, $200, $10; Emily Mundy, speeding, $115; Elijah Nunn, selling tobacco to a minor, $300, $10; Andrew Sauers, careless driving, crash, $200, Victory Buck, no valid drivers license, $150.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Thomas Batenhorst, Basin, improper backing, crash, $600, $10; Cory Richard Miller, Casper, speeding, $106; Matthew Rissler, Basin, no valid/expired registration, $100, $10; Ashton Lopez, Utopia, Texas, speeding, $136.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Keegan Willier-Ferguson, High Prairie, Alberta, illegal possession of alcohol, $500, $10.
