Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:

RESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Daniel Gorgol, careless driving, crash, $200, $10; Jeanette Manley, open container by driver, $250; Mark Robert Shane, speeding, $125; Hazel Irene McJunkin, no valid, expired registration, $110; Angela Gesner, improper U-turn, crash, $210; Jessica Brown, speeding, $106, speeding, $100.

RESIDENT

OTHER OFFENSES

Kimberly Mauro, furnishing alcohol to a minor, $500, $10; Don Stiess, public intoxication, bench warrant for failure to appear.

NONRESIDENT

TRAFFIC OFFENSES

Erik Ferbrache, Powell, failure to maintain lane, $100, $10; Grant Goken, Lee, Ill., speeding, $119.

