Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Dec. 27, 10:50 a.m., US 14A and Cow Country Lane, motor vehicle accident, assisted EMS, three units and 20 personnel. Time in service: 40 minutes.
Dec. 29, 5:14 a.m., 331 County Road 6RT, chimney fire, extinguished, four units and 22 personnel. Time in service: 1 hours, 6 minutes.
Dec. 29, 8:04 a.m., 331 County Road 6RT, chimney fire rekindled, extinguished, four units and 18 personnel. Time in service: 2 hours, 18 minutes.
Dec. 29, 10:30 a.m., 321 Yellowstone Ave., alarm, investigated, three units and 16 personnel. Time in service: 18 minutes.
Dec. 31, 4:32 a.m., 4068 Road 6WX, motor vehicle accident, investigated, three units and 15 personnel. Time in service: 2 hours, 18 minutes.
Jan. 2, 3:37 a.m., 5373 US 14-16-20 E, fire in the area, investigated, four units and 18 personnel, Time in service: 38 minutes.
Jan. 3, 8:59 a.m., 109 Yellowstone Ave., gas leak, plugged line, five units and 20 personnel. Time in service: 31 minutes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.