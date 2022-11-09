Gavin is a juvenile (under 1 year) male guinea pig. He is a longer haired black pig. He loves “talking” especially when he gets treats of fresh veggies. Spud is an adult guinea pig, we are unsure of age and gender for Spud. He has a smooth coat of brown fur that looks like a potato, hence the name Spud. He’s a happy pig just munching on hay all day. For more information, call the Park County Animal Shelter, 587-5110.

