CIVIL ACTIONS
RMCC Inc. and IEC Real Estate Holdings v. Park County Commissioners.; A 10 a.m. April 13 hearing was set. The plaintiffs have filed for a declaratory judgement on the case, claiming the defense has not responded to their claims. The defendants have opposed this entry of default and are asking the court to reject it. In February 2020, the plaintiff opened a second separate case alleging they were not formally notified by the commissioners of a zoning change. The plaintiffs claim the zoning change disrupted the investment-backed expectations of RMCC and IEC, and is accusing the county of failure to follow development standards and regulations, statutory and regulatory procedure, violating Wyoming law for continuation of existing uses, and faulty resolutions in its decision. Because of such, the plaintiff is demanding a reclassification of the zoning. The commissioners made motions to dismiss both cases, which was denied for the second case. RMCC and IEC are petitioning the court that the commissioners did not adequately inform them of a zoning change to their Powell property in April 2019.
CRIMINAL ACTIONS
State v. Derek Brantz; Brantz pleaded guilty to burglary and possession of a controlled substance- 3rd or subsequent offense. Charges for theft of property valued $1,000 or more, 2 counts unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance in pill or capsule form, and 2 counts being under the influence of controlled substance were dismissed per his plea deal. He was sentenced to 6-8 years in prison with credit for 441 days served. He also must pay $12,190 in restitution and $545 in court fees. Brantz’s appearance bond was revoked and set at $125,000 cash only. Brantz was found with psilocybin mushrooms, LSD, amphetamines and buprenorphine during a probation check in December 2018. He also tested positive for marijuana and meth from this visit. He was already on probation for stealing more than $10,000 from a safe when charged.
State v. Brenda Roemmich; Roemmich was sentenced to 3 years supervised probation and a 2-4 year suspended prison sentence. She also must pay $325 in court fees after she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance – her third or subsequent offense. She was caught with marijuana and a marijuana pipe in an Alger Avenue alleyway in February 2019.
State v. Destiny Devyak; Devyak was sentenced to 3-5 years in prison with credit for 244 days served after she violated the terms of her probation in June 2020, March 2020 and August 2019. In August 2016 Devyak was adjudicated guilty for allowing a child in the presence of meth.
State v. George Owens; Charges for aggravated assault against Owens were dismissed without prejudice. He was accused of strangling his son-in-law at Brewgards in February 2020.
State v. Chelsea Velker and Travis Dawe; Velker and Dawe are each charged with a felony for allowing a child in the presence of meth, charges carrying up to 5 years in prison and $5,000 in fines. Meth was allegedly found during a search of Velker’s house in January. A request for an arraignment has been set.
